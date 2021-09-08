6 best photos of beautiful royal babies born in autumn

Princess Beatrice is due to welcome her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this autumn – a lovely time of year for a royal birth, with all the pretty coloured leaves falling from trees and scenic landscapes.

The royal baby's due date got us thinking which other royals were born in autumn, as so many seem to arrive in the spring months.

Autumn babies have the advantage of being among the eldest in their school year so it's often a favoured time for little ones to arrive. The weather is on one's side too; neither too hot nor too cold for a newborn.

See which royals were born in autumn below…

Prince Harry

Born: 15 September 1984

Princess Diana and baby Harry

Yes, the Duke of Sussex was an autumn baby and likely one of the eldest in his year at school. In this sweet photo, we see a teeny Harry with his late mother Princess Diana. The picture was taken on the deck of the Royal Yacht Britannia in May 1985 in Venice, Italy.

Lady Louise Windsor

Born: 8 November 2003

Lasy Louise Windsor as a baby

The daughter of Prince Edward and Countess Sophie arrived at the start of November and this year Lady Louise will be celebrating her 18th birthday! In this snap, the Earl and Countess of Wessex hold their baby daughter, who was born prematurely. Prince Andrew took the photograph as the Royal Family gathered at Sandringham for Christmas.

Princess Leonor of Spain

Born: 31 October 2005

Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor as a baby

It's a cool birthday for the daughter of King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia – Halloween! Princess Leonor (now 15) looked adorable as a newborn in this photo with her parents on 7 November 2005. Letizia gave birth to Leonor several weeks early by Caesarean section.

Prince Charles

Born: 14 November 1948

The Queen with a baby Charles

Our future king is also an autumn baby! Prince Charles entered the world in mid-November and doesn't he look sweet in this photo with his mother the Queen. The picture was taken after his christening ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Peter Phillips

Born: 15 November 1977

Princess Anne and baby Peter

It's another royal autumn birthday for the son of Princess Anne, and here's the Queen's daughter holding her baby boy, Peter, after his christening at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Christian of Denmark

Born: 15 October 2006

Crown Princess Mary with baby Christian

What a beautiful baby photo! Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederick welcomed their son, Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John in autumn 2006 and here he is at his christening at the Christiansborg Palace Chapel in Copenhagen.

