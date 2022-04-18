Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce sad death of baby boy - statement The couple announced they were expecting twins last year

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed on social media that he and partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their newborn baby boy.

In a heartbreaking statement, he wrote: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's children reveal gender of his twins in sweetest new video

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl can give us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he added, revealing that their other baby was born safe and sound.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in tears in trailer for new reality show

He continued: "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The Manchester United star shared a heartbreaking statement

The football star was quickly inundated with several messages of support and condolences, with Piers Morgan writing: "Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to you and all your family."

The official Manchester United Instagram page also said: "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time, @Cristiano [heart emoji]." Several of his friends and fellow players also shared their support.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless in impressive garden at new Manchester home

The two revealed back in October that they were expecting twins, sharing the news via a heartfelt statement on social media with their millions of fans.

He and Georgina also share daughter Alana, four

Taking to Instagram to share their joyous news, the Portuguese football star shared a heartwarming photo of him and Georgina holding their twins' scans. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed," penned the star.

Cristiano is already a dad to four beautiful children; three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and 10-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.