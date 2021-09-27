Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in tears in trailer for new reality show The show will air on Netflix

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shocked the world earlier this month when she announced she was launching her own reality TV show on Netflix, and now the 27-year-old has finally released the first trailer.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless in impressive garden at new Manchester home

The mother-of-one shared a 49-second clip giving a small glimpse of what fans can expect from her show, titled I am Georgina, and by the looks of it, it's going to be a hit with fans of the couple.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgina releases first trailer for her I am Georgina Netflix show

The trailer shows Georgina all over the world, from attending the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival to heading to the Monaco Grand Prix with her boyfriend Cristiano and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr.

READ: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's former Italian mansion with partner Georgina

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it

But it also shows a more private side to her. In one clip, she can be seen wiping away tears upon hearing a message from a fan.

Georgina and Cristiano with his eldest son

"Georgina, you are a person with a huge heart. I wish there were more people like you in the world," the message said, making the star emotional.

The video also shows Georgina opening about marriage and revealing the reason why she and Cristiano have yet to tie the knot.

"The wedding, the wedding?" a friend asks Georgina whilst travelling on a private plane.

"No," she says, before adding: "It doesn't depend on me. I wish."

The couple welcomed a daughter, Alana, together in 2017

Whilst the show mainly centres around Georgina, Cristiano and their family also appear.

Alvaro Diaz, the director of entertainment for Netflix Spain, spoke about the new show earlier this month and revealed that I Am Georgina will tell the incredible story of how Georgina and Cristiano, who share daughter Alana, met.

"Georgina is totally honest and recognises in the documentary that her life changed from having nothing to absolutely everything.

"I Am Georgina has a strong aspirational component. Georgina went from selling luxury to being gifted it and showing it off on the red carpet," he told Spanish media.

"She was a normal young woman whose life changed dramatically one day. She was leaving work one day and crossed paths with the love of her life. Who has not dreamed of that?"