Cristiano Ronaldo poses shirtless in impressive garden at new Manchester home The star confirmed his return to the UK last week

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Manchester and judging by his new photos, he has settled right in. The footballer and father-of-four took to Instagram this weekend to share several pictures that seem to be taken at his new home.

MORE: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's former Italian mansion with partner Georgina

"Who says Manchester has no sun?!?! #blessedfamily," he wrote alongside a shirtless picture of himself posing with daughter Alana in a sprawling garden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend introduces baby Alana

Another picture shows the football star surrounded by his three other children, Cristiano, Mateo and Eva, and the last one shows him next to his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is enjoying a cup of tea.

Georgina also took to Instagram to share several more pictures, including a few taken in a field with sheep. "How I missed living in the UK #family #love," she wrote alongside them.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo: Upset for football star as family member is rushed to hospital

RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo's son is his double! 7 cutest photos to prove it

Fans of the 36-year-old were quick to react to his cheeky post, with presenter Piers Morgan writing: "Come back to me in January about Manchester weather..."

Cristiano with his four children

Marcus Rashford commented: "You've brought the sunshine with you brother," whilst another follower added: "We are very happy to see you so well!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world in this new stage!! What a wonderful way to return to the UK."

Cristiano confirmed his return to Manchester United last week, telling his 338 million Instagram followers: "Everyone who knows me, knows about my never-ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we've made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.

Cristiano and Georgina have been together since 2016

I can't even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It's like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!"

He continued: "My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d'Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!

"I'm right here! I’m back where I belong! Let's make it happen once again! PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…"