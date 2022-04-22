The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have something to be happy about as their close friend Alexander Gilkes is going to be a dad! Alexander's fiancée, tennis star Maria Sharapova, confirmed earlier this week that she is pregnant with their first child.

MORE: Maria Sharapova confirms romance with Prince William and Prince Harry's friend

Taking to Instagram to mark her 35th birthday, the former world No. 1 tennis player uploaded a snap of her blossoming baby bump and remarked: "Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Maria Sharapova announces engagement to Alexander Gilkes with sweet clip

British millionaire Alexander was quick to react and posted a heart-eyes emoji. Sportsman Ignacio Figueras, also a good friend of Prince Harry's, wrote: "Amazing! Congratulations to you both."

READ: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? See his squad here

MORE: Is this the woman who introduced Prince Harry to Meghan Markle?

It's an exciting time for the couple as they got engaged back in December 2020, and are no doubt planning their big day. Maria confirmed that she was dating Alexander in October 2018, but the pair were first linked in January of the same year after being pictured together at Los Angeles' LAX airport.

Interestingly, Alexander was previously married to Misha Nonoo, the woman who is believed to be Harry and his wife Meghan's matchmaker. He married the New York fashion designer in 2012, but they are believed to have parted ways in 2016.

Maria shared this baby bump picture on her 35th birthday

Meanwhile, Alexander is believed to have become friends with Prince William while studying at Eton. He was also a guest at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.

MORE: Who are Prince William's most trusted friends?

He took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a post that read: "The start of the post wedding waddle home with a head full of elated memories and a belly full of bubbles from the happiest day of celebrations for Eugenie and Jack."

Alexander's younger brother Charlie Gilkes is also rumoured to have been in a relationship with Pippa Middleton during their time at Edinburgh University.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.