Why the Cambridge children may visit cousins Archie and Lilibet this year - details George, Charlotte and Louis have a new cousin to meet!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months, could be seeing some very exciting visitors later in 2022 – their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

MORE: Does Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school break this rule just for them?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's global environmental Earthshot Prize is due to be held in America later this year and if the royal couple both travel to the United States, there's a chance they could take their three children along with them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet's sibling bond revealed

Last October, Prince William revealed on stage at London's Alexandra Palace at the inaugural ceremony: "I'm delighted to announce that The Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022."

MORE: Mischievous young royals! Prince George, Prince Louis and more cheeky photos

LOOK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet gets first royal visitor?

Prince William talks about the Earthshot Prize

George, Charlotte and Louis have already met their younger cousins Archie when Harry and Meghan lived in the UK, but it's thought they are yet to meet little Lilibet. If the Cambridges do travel to America as a family, it would be the ideal opportunity for the two families to get together for all five cousins to catch up and play.

No specific location has been announced within the US as yet – wouldn't it be fabulous if California was chosen as the host state for this year's Earthshot Prize? The Sussex family live in Montecito, California.

The Cambridge family

Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie was recently in America for the weekend's Super Bowl game and the pair were spotted in the stands together. Eugenie has shared a close bond with Harry from a young age so it's no surprise the royal visited her cousin, most probably taking her baby boy August to visit the Sussex family too during the trip.

Could the Cambridge clan be next in line for a Sussex get together?

Yes, there has been reported drama between William and Harry of late, but the America trip in late 2022 is the perfect chance for the brothers to put water under the bridge.

Harry and Meghan are now based in the US

We can just imagine the cousins enjoying the large grounds of Harry and Meghan's sprawling grounds in Montecito together. Archie has his own chickens so he'll likely introduce the Cambridge kids to them, plus the family's dogs.

The Sussexes also love spending time at the beach and going on hikes and bike rides, so it would be a lovely outdoor break for William, Kate and co.

All eyes are on the families to see if this possible meet up materialises!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.