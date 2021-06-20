Princess Diana's incredible birth stories with Prince William and Prince Harry The Princess was a fan of natural childbirth

The late Princess Diana is remembered fondly by her royal fans the world over, and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry often speak in public of their beloved mother.

Indeed, Harry and his wife Meghan have named their daughter Lilibet Diana to honour her grandmother.

In our HELLO! royal birth series, we've looked at the arrivals of many babies within the famous family, and here we remember Diana's births of William and Harry.

The former wife of Prince Charles went against palace convention with her first pregnancy and delivered Prince William in hospital, practising a 'natural childbirth method' with Charles by her side.

For Prince Harry's arrival, Diana used the most fascinating distraction techniques – more on those below!

The birth of Prince William

Prince Charles and Princess Diana welcomed their firstborn, Prince William, into the world on 21 June 1982 at 9.03pm, weighing 7lb 1.5oz.

William was born in the private Lindo Wing of St.Mary's Hospital in London following a 16-hour labour, which overseen by the Queen's own surgeon gynaecologist, George Pinker, who looked after the Princess throughout her pregnancy.

Diana and Charles welcome Prince William

Town and Country magazine reported how Diana told her biographer, Andrew Morton: "William had to be induced because I couldn’t handle the press pressure any longer."

It was a natural birth for the Princess, who actually delivered William in a standing position.

Diana at home with baby William

Natural childbirth activist and author Sheila Kitzinger previously wrote in The Mail how she advised the Lindo Wing on the preparations for the birth of Prince William.

Sheila wrote: "When she was pregnant with Prince William, I was asked to advise the private Lindo wing of St Mary's in Paddington, London, on what equipment it should provide so that she could give birth in an upright position.

"I said that Charles looked strong enough to hold her. And that is what happened. It was the first active royal birth — a complete contrast to the Queen's reflection that, with modern anaesthesia, birth had become 'a sleep and a forgetting'."

The famous Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, London

Of course, we all remember the iconic photographs of Charles and Diana presenting a tiny Prince William to the world on the Lindo Wing steps – a tradition that William continued with his own children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The birth of Prince Harry

Prince Harry was born at 4.20pm on 15 September 1984, after a nine-hour labour, weighing 6lb 14oz.

Like his older brother, Harry was welcomed at the Lindon Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, reportedly in the same room where William was born!

The royal couple present newborn Prince Harry

Town and Country magazine reveals that Diana read a book for the first six hours of her labour while Charles 'napped in a chair next to the bed'.

The Princess is also said to have 'sucked on an ice cube to prevent dehydration during the delivery, while a nurse rubbed her chapped lips with cream'.

Diana with her youngest son, Prince Harry

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Charles first phoned the Queen to inform her of the happy news, before calling Earl Spencer, Diana's father.

The proud father is thought to have celebrated hours later with 'an impromptu drinks party' by his Land Rover at a polo ground in Windsor. How very royal!

