Why Amber Heard's baby announcement broke the internet in 2021 The actress is a mother to one-year-old daughter Oonagh

Rewind back to July 2021 and Amber Heard casually posted her baby announcement on her Instagram page. The world was like: "What?!" and of course, the internet totally blew up at the news.

The Aquaman actress, who was married to Johnny Depp between 2015-2017 and is currently facing him in court in a defamation trial, had kept the entire pregnancy a secret - so the sudden baby reveal was a complete shock to us all.

On 1 July 2021, Amber, 36, shared an adorable snap of herself cradling her newborn, writing:

"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

Sources told Page Six that the child was born via surrogate after doctors told the actress she could not carry a child herself.

According to The Bump, the name Oonagh is of Greek, Scottish, and Irish origin, and means "pure, holy". Amber appears to have also named her after her late mother Paige, who died in May 2020.

Amber with her baby girl Oonagh

There is much speculation as to who the father of Amber's daughter is. The star was believed to be dating Tesla founder Elon Musk, while Johnny Depp also claimed that she had relations with the actor James Franco.

However, Amber has never revealed who the father is. She could possibly have used a sperm donor for surrogacy rather than someone known to her.

Amber rarely shares photos of her baby girl, but she has posted a select few pictures on her Instagram page, which show the pair's close bond.

