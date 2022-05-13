9 photos of Amber Heard's rarely seen one-year-old daughter The actress was married to Johnny Depp for two years

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial is about to enter its concluding phase, with many viewers also taking an interest in the former couple's life away from the cameras.

Amber, 36, recently became a mother to her now one-year-old daughter Oonagh, who she introduced to the world in July 2021 on her Instagram page. The baby girl was born on 8 April that year.

The Aquaman actress hasn't revealed the father of her child, however, Amber has previously spoken about her baby, saying that said she did it on her 'own terms' – whether she used a surrogate or was pregnant herself remains a mystery.

Below, we show you 9 rare photos of Amber's daughter Oonagh that the star has shared on her social media…

Sweet Oonagh looked to be having a blast on her first birthday playing with balloons next to her mother. "My little O is a year old today. I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year," posted Amber.

Oonagh covered her whole head in Amber's hat in this snap. "Hat’s my girl!" the star wrote.

"Mini me," said Amber beside this picture of herself holding her daughter.

Amber dressed Oonagh in cosy knits for this snap. "Baby, it’s cold outside," she posted.

The actress celebrated her daughter's first six months of life with this cute photo. "The six best months of my life, the first six months of hers," she wrote.

Oonagh made her way into her mother's workout as a substitute dumbbell, with Amber saying: "Multitasking mama."

Wonder what Oonagh was thinking in this snap? Amber wrote: "I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss."

Oonagh looks like she wanted some of her mother's juice drink here. "You can take the gal out of LA, but you can’t take LA out of the gal #notajuicer," Amber told fans.

Amber's baby announcement surprised us all. Sharing a sweet photo of herself cradling her newborn, she wrote: "I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

