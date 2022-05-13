Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's 'intensely passionate' 15-month marriage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship has hit the headlines amid their ongoing defamation case. The pair got married in 2015 but divorced less than two years later.

As new details of their marriage are released during their court appearances, we look back at what we know about the Pirates of the Caribbean star and Aquaman actress' relationship…

Where did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard meet?

The pair met while starring in The Rum Diary in 2009 when they were both in relationships – Johnny was with his partner and mother of his two children, Vanessa Paradis, while Amber had been dating photographer Tasya van Ree.

Although Johnny admitted that he felt "something I should not be feeling" on set with his character's love interest Amber, they didn't begin dating in real life until 2012. They sparked engagement rumours in 2014 when Amber was spotted wearing a diamond ring, although details of the proposal have not been released.

When did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard get married?

Johnny and Amber got married in 2015

Johnny and Amber exchanged vows on 3 February 2015 at their home in Los Angeles, before hosting a celebration on Little Hall's Pond Cay on Johnny’s private island in the Bahamas. While many of their closest family and friends flew out for the occasion, Johnny's daughter Lily-Rose, 22, was not one of the attendees.

During a recent court appearance, the actor explained she didn't have a great relationship with Amber at the time of their wedding. "My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding," he said. "She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons."

However, their relationship didn't last and their divorce was finalised in early 2017.

Why did Johnny Depp and Amber Heard get divorced?

After 15 months of marriage, Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. She received $7 million in the settlement but donated it to charity, according to People.

"Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love," they said in a joint statement. "Neither party has lied nor made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."

However, the Aquaman actress accused Johnny of domestic abuse in an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 – although she didn't mention his name.

The actor was previously in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis

Following the accusations, which Johnny has denied, several of the star's former partners including Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, have spoken out in his defence.

In 2020, the latter said: "Through all these years I've known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father. On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we've seen."

She continued: "I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than four years now. This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me."

What have Johnny Depp and Amber Heard said about their marriage?

Johnny is suing his ex-wife in a $50million defamation lawsuit

Following their divorce, Johnny and Amber's relationship soured and they have been involved in several lawsuits.

But Johnny spoke positively about the beginning of their relationship. He said in court: "She was attentive, she was loving, she was smart, she was kind, she was funny, she was understanding … we had many things in common, certain blues music, music, literature, for that year, year and a half, it was amazing.

He added: "She seemed to be the perfect partner in a sense, in my head."

