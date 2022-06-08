Jorgie Porter's moving baby announcement after heartbreaking loss – watch

Congratulations are in order for Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski as they have announced that they are expecting a baby!

The wonderful news comes after Jorgie sadly suffered a miscarriage when carrying quadruplets in 2021.

Jorgie made the lovely announcement on Instagram with a cute video revealing the ultrasound scan and as expected, the clip was met with an influx of well wishes.

Fellow Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring wrote: "Jorgie you deserve this and so much more I’m bursting with smiles for you both!" while Jennifer Metcalfe penned: "Cannot wait for this chapter xx"

Jorgie Porter is expecting a baby

Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson added: "So beautiful!!!! Congratulations to you guys. Just gorgeous!"

The actress captioned the video: "Hopeful beginnings …[loved up face]."

The couple have been dating since 2020 and we're sure they are both over the moon especially after their heartache last year.

Jorgie was 14 weeks pregnant when she lost her four babies, and in an intimate interview on Loose Women she admitted that she didn't even know that she was experiencing a miscarriage as her body was still operating as if she was pregnant.

When appearing together on the ITV show, Ollie also spoke out about how the heartbreaking experience affected him.

"I cried straight away, while you were really tough and strong," he said to Jorgie. "Then a few days later you had a meltdown and I had to be strong."

The actress suffered a miscarriage last year

They both explained how communication was helping them heal, and now it seems they have an exciting new chapter to look forward to.

Jorgie and Ollie live in the countryside and they moved in together after nine months of dating.

The actress is famed for her role of Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks and she made a surprise return appearance in 2020 for the show's anniversary.

