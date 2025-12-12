Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld expecting first baby – see their announcement video

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld have confirmed that they are expecting first baby.

In a sweet announcement video, the Hawkeye actress and Josh are seen playing in the snow with her pregnant belly out, as Josh bends to kiss her stomach. Hailee wears a Mother Denim fleece with the word "mother" embroidered on it repeatedly, and at the end of the video, it pans out to show the two holding hands in front of a tiny snowman.

© Hailee Steinfeld Josh Allen kisses Hailee Steinfeld's pregnancy bump

The video, which you can watch above, was shared on Instagram but was first posted on Hailee's Substack newsletter, sharing a round-up of her 29 favorite moments from the past year in honor of her 29th birthday.

"OH MY GODDDDD HAILS!!!!!" commented close friend Millie Bobby Brown, as Gigi Hadid and Ashley Benson also shared their congratulations with comments on social media.

© Instagram Hailee and Josh began dating in 2023

Oscar-nominated actress Hailee and Josh wed in May 2025, two years after they were first linked. They went Instagram Official in July 2024, when Josh shared photos of him and Hailee, including one of them in Paris, in a carousel of images that he captioned: "Onward."

Five months later in December, Josh credited Hailee with playing a huge role in helping him to be named the NFL's 2024/2025 season's MVP: "She's been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she's my biggest fan, my biggest supporter."

© GC Images Hailee and Josh have both credited the other for their support

Hailee has been equally as vocal about his support for her career.

"It means everything," she said when he joined her at the after-party for the critically acclaimed Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and expected to garner Oscars nominations in 2026. "I'm so proud of him and everything that he does, every single day, let alone during the season. I'm just so grateful to be able to share this with him as well."

They tied the knot six months after Josh proposed, with Hailee wearing a custom Tamara Ralph strapless white gown for the special day. On her Beau Society newsletter after the big day, she described her wedding as full of "love and magic".

"It felt like love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara," she said. "Our family and friends coming together amplified it."

Hailee added: "The coolest thing happened after we got married. We walked off the aisle to 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),' and it started thundering. No rain, just thunder and lightning. Magical."