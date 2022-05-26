Meghan Markle's alternative treatment while pregnant with Archie might surprise you The Duchess sought help for a health issue

Meghan Markle gave birth to her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019 and it is believed that she had acupuncture leading up to the birth.

The Duchess, who is married to Prince Harry, has been open and honest about having acupuncture in the past to alleviate migraines.

"I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture. I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game-changer," Meghan told The Chalkboard.

It was then also reported that the royal saw celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr prior to the birth of her son for acupuncture sessions.

Meghan reportedly had treatment while pregnant which is totally safe to do

The NHS website explains the procedure: "Western medical acupuncture is the use of acupuncture following a medical diagnosis. It involves stimulating sensory nerves under the skin and in the muscles.

"This results in the body producing natural substances, such as pain-relieving endorphins. It's likely that these naturally released substances are responsible for the beneficial effects experienced with acupuncture."

The couple welcomed their first child in 2019

The procedure is sometimes requested by expectant mums to lessen any back and pelvic pain they may be having due to carrying the baby. It is unknown if this is why Meghan sought medical help or if this was due to her ongoing battle with headaches and migraines. The treatment also has links to mental health benefits and can be used to destress.

Is it safe to have acupuncture while pregnant?

"It's generally safe to have acupuncture when you're pregnant. However, let your acupuncture practitioner know if you're pregnant because certain acupuncture points cannot be used safely during pregnancy," the NHS website cites.

