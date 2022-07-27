John Krasinski shares surprising detail about his daughters with Emily Blunt The Jack Ryan star has been married since 2010

John Krasinski has enjoyed many roles in his acting career – but the one he cherishes most is the role of dad to his children.

The Jack Ryan star shares two daughters with his actress wife of 12 years, Emily Blunt. The couple are proud parents to Hazel, eight, and Violet, six. However, in a surprising confession recently, John revealed that neither of them believed what their famous parents do for a living.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John spoke of how he took Hazel and Violet to see his new movie, DC League of Super-Pets, in which he voices the character of Batman.

"They were like, 'Wow! You're not an accountant," he quipped about the girls' discovery. "They loved [the film]." John added: "They were laughing very, very hard. I think up until now they didn't believe I actually was in the business because they'd never seen anything I've done. It's like A Quiet Place? Not yet. Jack Ryan? Things like that? Nope."

John and Emily have been married since 2010 and continue to navigate their family and their movie careers. During a previous appearance on Good Morning America, Emily admitted that they did hide what they do from Hazel and Violet for an important reason.

John and Emily married in 2010

She explained. "I don't want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids.

"If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I'd be thrilled. They don't even want to see what I do. They don't even like it when I put on makeup. They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy."

When asked if she and her husband would be open to their daughters following in their acting footsteps, Emily insisted: "God no—no! Please God keep them off the stage."

