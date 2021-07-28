Emily Blunt turns heads in a stunning cut-out jumpsuit you can't miss The Jungle Cruise star looks amazing!

Emily Blunt has been bringing it with her summer style as she’s promoted her latest film, and her latest look is one of our favorites so far.

The Jungle Cruise star, who has been on a press tour with costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to promote the Disney film, stunned at a recent event in a yellow, pink, and red floral Autumn Adeigbo Maisie jumpsuit. It was the epitome of summer chic and came complete with a twisted bandeau top, puffed sleeves, and a cutout at the midriff.

Emily also wowed in Schiaparelli at the Jungle Cruise premiere

The $770 made-to-order jumpsuit is available on Autumn Adeigbo and was previously available in a trunk show on Moda Operandi earlier this year.

Emily is just one of many stars who have swooned over the jumpsuit - and several other looks from the brand. Gabrielle Union wore the same look in May with thong sandals and we loved it then too.

The chic ensemble screams summer in the best way, and it’s perfect for brunches, resort stylings, and daytime fetes during the season.

Gabrielle Union wore the same jumpsuit as Emily earlier this year

So many pieces in Autumn Adeigbo’s collection are worth checking out before summer ends. Gwyneth Paltrow wore one of the brand’s striped knotted headbands in an Instagram post and paired it with a billowy red and white striped off-the-shoulder top. The Goop founder wore the look as she revealed that she had joined Rent the Runway’s board of directors.

Rent the Runway carries Autumn Adeigbo’s looks, making it a more affordable option for fashionistas on a budget.

Naomi Campbell, Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Busy Phillips, and Zooey Deschanel are just a few of the many celebrity fans of the brand.

Kerry Washington danced with her father in a floral Autumn Adeigbo dress

The Scandal star recently wore a floral Autumn Adeigbo printed dress in an Instagram post she uploaded that showed her dancing with her father.

“Thank you for the perfect party dress!! When I came out to the garden in that dress he was like: WOW! This is a party!” Kerry said to Autumn in the comments.

Simply stunning!

