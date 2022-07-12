Exclusive: Emily Blunt opens up about childhood stutter and provides advice to other parents The Devil Wears Prada star has become a major advocate

Emily Blunt is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, but her road to the top has often been bumpy, especially involving a childhood disability that not many are aware of.

The actress has opened up in the past about her struggles with a debilitating stutter as a child, which she has worked to overcome over the years as an actress.

VIDEO: Emily Blunt learns from her daughters every day

She has since become a board member for the American Institute of Stuttering and even hosted the Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala on Monday night.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the event, Emily emotionally opened up about what the moment meant to her, saying: "It's so deeply personal to me.

"I see it as a really important part of my world to keep talking about and keep illuminating this disability, because I don't think there's enough representation of it and there's millions of people around the world who struggle and suffer from it.

"Anytime I talk about, I just want it to be a soft place for people to land to know that you're not alone, and I get it. I really understand."

She continued: "They're really nice people. Stutterers are a nice bunch, because they're often people who have been really humiliated and they'll never do it to someone else. It creates real empathy in people."

Emily hosted the AIS Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala

The Edge of Tomorrow star also shared what advice she'd give to parents of children who stutter as a mother-of-two herself with husband John Krasinski.

"Well definitely call this organization," she said. "I am always sure to remind parents that it's just a part of you, it doesn't define you, it's just a piece of who you are.

"And everyone's got something. And this happens to be your thing. And it's okay. There's light at the other end."

She also touched on her own experience with the disability and how she overcame it with the help of acting, saying: "I often tell parents that they should put their kid in an acting class.

"That's my own personal relationship with it. If I can pretend to be someone else, I stop stuttering. The more you hear yourself speak fluently, it kind of stops the record skipping.

She spoke of her own experience with stuttering and supported other members there

"So if kids are into drama or acting, don't let the fact that you have a stutter hold you back. It may actually be that you're freed of it when you're able to be someone else."

