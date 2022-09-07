Duchess Kate's surprising university hobby proves she's just like the rest of us The royal left a lasting impression at uni

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the University of St. Andrews along with her now-husband Prince William – and it transpires that she co-founded an alcohol society when she was there!

SEE: The one item Kate Middleton never wears off duty

According to a piece by The Guardian, Kate Middleton headed up a brand new, all-girls club dedicated to alcohol. The reports suggest that she was inspired to do so once she found out that there were all-male societies on the topic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the subtle moment Kate Middleton keeps Princess Charlotte in line

So, it turns out that you may just share a hobby with our future Queen, and that's enjoying a tipple or two!

Of course, the Duchess' studies weren't all fun, games and drinks as it's also reported that she regularly went for runs and swims to keep up her athletic prowess. The royal also must have dedicated a considerable amout of time and energy to studying because she graduated with a 2:1 in History of Art.

The Duchess started her own alcohol society

Her Scottish university is where she first met Prince Charles' son Prince William, and they began their romance. The pair met while living together at halls and then went on to flat share the following year.

READ: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis didn't have to relocate for Lambrook school

SEE: Royal halls of residence: Where Prince Harry, Prince William, Zara Tindall & more lived at uni

Giving an insight into their courting days, Kate told ABC News: "He did cook for me quite a bit at university, and he would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going."

Kate attended the University of St. Andrews

William continued the story: "When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners, and what would happen is I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation… so I was quite glad she was there at the time."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.