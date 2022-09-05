The one item Kate Middleton never wears off duty This is interesting…

There is no doubt about it, the Duchess of Cambridge always looks sensational when she is on public appointments and appearances. The wife of Prince William usually finishes off her outfits with high heels - from Alessandra Rich to Aquazzura.

MORE: Loved Kate Middleton's most directional coat? We've found the best lookalike

However, Kate's high heels are nowhere to be seen when she is off-duty. Royal Fashion Police, the much-loved royal style Instagram account, revealed an excellent collage of Kate doing various off-duty tasks such as travelling and shopping. In those snaps, the mother-of-three never seems to have her heels on, but loafers, trainers, or smarter, lower-heeled shoes. What a spot!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Speaking of heels, Kate is known for wearing a pair of simple nude stamps, or black court shoes. In the past, Kate put the L.K Bennett 'Sledge high heel pumps' on the map. In 2011, they quickly became her to-go-to shoes which she wore frequently up until 2014.

MORE: Princess Charlotte's Jubilee dress is back in stock at Monsoon - it's fully revamped

But recently, she's upped her shoe game to a whole new level. In June, we saw Kate attend a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Kate doesnt appear to wear heels when she is off duty

The Duchess opted to recycle one of her favourite looks for the occasion, wearing her 'Flippy Wiggle Dress' from Suzannah London. She teamed the frock with a pair of two-tone slingback heels from Alessandra Rich. The contrasting black toe cap was quite different from her regular style.

Duchess Kate often wears high heels on royal appoitment

In the same month, the brunette royal went all Carrie Bradshaw on us, wearing a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi satin pumps in the new portrait of herself and Prince William, which was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

MORE: Loved Kate Middleton's autumnal blazer? H&M has the perfect lookalike

In the painting, Kate teamed the stunning satin pumps with her The Vampire’s Wife metallic midi dress in the most elegant forest green shade. Lovely!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.