Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis didn't have to relocate for Lambrook school The Cambridge family have moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have an exciting week ahead of them as they prepare for their first day in their new school ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's big family move to Windsor.

SEE: Prince William and Duchess Kate's surprising morning routine with three children revealed

Lambrook is a leading co-educational prep school located in the Berkshire countryside, just a short journey from the Cambridges' new home at Adelaide Cottage. But Duchess Kate and Prince William technically didn't have to leave their lavish Kensington Palace apartment in order to send their children to Lambrook.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate and William to move to Windsor to 'put George, Charlotte & Louis first'

The school, which costs up to £6,999 per term, offers daily minibus services between London and Windsor. Lambrook states these services run "depending on occupancy rates and taking into account environmental considerations."

The journey via car from London to Windsor takes an average of 45 minutes, meaning George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, could easily travel between Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace and their new school should the Cambridges prefer to remain in their former royal residence.

MORE: 11 times royal children looked so cute in school uniform

The Cambridge children will start at Lambrook School on 8 September

However, it seems that Kate and William's move to the pretty 19th century Adelaide Cottage is more than just out of convenience.

HELLO! understands the family-of-five have moved to Windsor to be closer to Her Majesty the Queen who recently has chosen to reside at Windsor Castle as she continues to struggle with her immobility issues. The royals have also decided to leave London in order to "put George, Charlotte and Louis first."

RELATED: Prince William & Duchess Kate's school night dinners for their children are so wholesome

MORE: Prince George & Princess Charlotte's £23k-per-year school menu is fit for the Queen

Kensington Palace said in a statement that the Duke and Duchess were "pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s Battersea."

The private school is estimated to cost the Cambridges up to £50k per year for all three of their children.

Kate and William's eldest child, Prince George, is going into Year 5

Lambrook offers a wide range of subjects for its pupils, so George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, will have lessons in English, Maths, French, Science, Greek, History, Geography, ICT, Art, Design & Technology, Drama, Music, RS, PE, Swimming and Games.

In addition, Lambrook has a total of 178 LAMDA lessons on offer each week along with 420 individual music lessons, from tap dancing to bagpipe playing.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.