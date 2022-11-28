Prince William's 10 sweetest moments with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis The royal is a devoted father

Prince William shares his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with his wife, Princess Kate, and he’s known for being an attentive, doting father.

William, 40, is often seen playing with and cuddling George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, in public, as well as encouraging his children to learn the ropes of more formal behaviour at royal engagements they attend.

The son of King Charles III recently revealed how his children aren’t the best sleepers – and we feel for him.

During a visit to Cornwall in November, William was quizzed about his daily diet by nutritionist Monique Hyland. According to Cornwall Live, the Prince told Monique and her students that he had drunk a few cups of tea for the caffeine as "the kids keep me up at night".

It’s not all tough parenting though. William previously spoke of fatherhood giving him a new sense of purpose.

“I’ve always loved nature, but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose,” the royal dad confessed in a trailer for the documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All. “Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis, in my life, your outlook does change.”

He added: “You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition.”

See 10 adorable photos of Prince William being a doting dad below…

Prince William sat with his youngest child, Prince Louis, on his lap during the Platinum Pageant in June, and the pair looked to have thoroughly enjoyed the show in honour of the late Queen.

William was all smiles on the Buckingham Palace balcony in June 2019 as he held Louis for the flypast during Trooping the Colour.

So sweet! William carried baby Louis out of St Mary’s Hospital, London, in April 2018 and proudly presented his new son to the world.

Dedicated dad William held his daughter Charlotte’s hand when she and her brothers started their new school, Lambrook in Berkshire, in September.

Aw! Holding onto her balloon flower, a young Princess Charlotte enjoyed a cuddle from her royal dad during a children’s party on the family’s tour of Canada in 2016.

A seriously cute little Charlotte smiled for the camera with her dad back in 2016 when the family enjoyed a private ski holiday to the French Alps.

William lovingly placed his protective hands on the shoulders of his eldest child Prince George at Trooping the Colour in 2022.

The cutest cuddle between royal father and son! The photo was taken at a children’s party for military families during the Royal Tour of Canada in September 2016.

The father-of-three showed his son George how to wave at the camera back in 2015 when they visited baby Princess Charlotte in hospital in London following her birth.

Prince William proudly gazes at his firstborn child, Prince George, after welcoming him into the world on 23 July 2013.

