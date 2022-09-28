Kate Middleton and Prince William are hiring: 'We're looking for a babysitter' The Prince and Princess spoke with royal fans in Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales have expressed their interest in hiring a babysitter for their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The couple's request came about during a sweet exchange with a royal onlooker in Wales on Tuesday. William and Kate kicked off their first royal engagement since acquiring their new titles with a surprise Welsh tour. Starting in Holyhead, North Wales, the couple visited the local RNLI Lifeboat Station where they met with crew and volunteers.

Reminiscing about life in Anglesey, William said: "It's good to be back, it really is. It feels like going back in time, seeing where we all started to be a family unit."

Following the visit, a royal fan shared a video on social media of their exchange with the Prince and Princess. In the video, the onlooker can be heard congratulating the royals on their parenting, praising how they were raising their three young children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met with royal onlookers in Wales

The fan added that they are "incredible" before William quickly replied: "That's very sweet. We're looking for a babysitter".

The fan replied: "Oh I love you, you're so real. Diana would be so proud of you."

William and Kate are known for their hands-on approach to parenting. Most recently, their two eldest children were praised online for their "immaculate" behaviour and impressive following of royal protocol at their great-grandmother the Queen's funeral.

The royals said they were seeking help with childcare for their three children

However, the couple still require help from their beloved Norland nanny when their busy schedule gets in the way of parenting duties.

Their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was hired by the Waleses back in 2014 to help care for baby Prince George when he was around eight months old. Maria has been a part of the family ever since, now caring for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, too.

Prince William had a nanny as a child with his brother Prince Harry, so the setup is familiar to him.

The Wales children recently started at Lambrook Scool in Windsor

The couple's candid conversation with a royal fan wasn't the only exchange they had with the public in Wales. In one sweet moment, Princess Kate met four-year-old Theo Crompton who presented the royal with a sweet bouquet of pink roses.

His mother, Rebecca Crompton, 35, said: "We were actually on the way to school when I changed my mind and decided to bring him down here for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

