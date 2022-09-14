How Prince William & Princess Kate are helping their children cope with grief at home Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have lost their great-grandmother, the Queen

As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince and Princess of Wales have given an insight into how they are navigating their grief behind closed doors, particularly the Queen's great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Princess Kate delighted royal fans on Saturday as they stepped out with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a walkabout at Windsor Castle. Thanking onlookers for their supportive presence and admiring floral tributes, the royals also had sweet interactions with members of the public - shedding light on how they're coping with the family's emotional upheaval.

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, who started at Lambrook School on 8 September, could never have expected their first day at the Windsor-based prep school would be veiled by the sudden news of their 96-year-old great-grandmother's death.

Grief can be a difficult emotion to process, particularly for young children. Here's everything the Prince and Princess of Wales have said they're doing to support their children.

Keeping up with routine

The royal couple have chosen to keep their children in school during this difficult time. Prince William told a royal fan in Windsor that they decided, as parents, to "keep some sense of continuity" for their children at school in order to keep things "as normal as possible."

According to advice from the Children's Bereavement Centre, creating routines and structure can have a powerful impact on our ability to heal in loss.

The royal children have stayed at school

Keeping up with routine and creating a sense of predictability can "bring comfort in the grieving process," they advise.

Cuddles with dogs

Animals can be a great source of comfort during times of sadness, and we're certain the Wales children are keeping their beloved pup Orla close during their mourning.

In a clip from the walkabout at Windsor, shared on TikTok, William can be seen fussing over a young Italian Greyhound, being held in the arms of a woman. "Awww, look! Who's this?" the Prince asks as he petted the puppy, whose name is Luna.

George, Louis and Charlotte celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this summer

After asking how old Luna is, William remarked: "Dogs at this time are so important. I give my dog a lot of cuddles at the moment."

Talking about other family members who have passed

During the walkabout, the Princess of Wales also told mourners about the moment her son Louis consoled her over the Queen’s death.

"My little Louis, he was so sweet. He said: 'At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,'" Kate was overheard saying, getting emotional as she finished the sentence.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip's memorial service in April

UNICEF explains that young children between the ages of 6 to 11 start to understand that death is forever, but "may worry that other friends or family members may die."

Giving young children an idea that the passed will "join" other loved ones who have died is a comforting way to handle their loss.

