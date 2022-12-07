Royal children's cutest Christmas outfits: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more When royal kids look super-sweet at Crimbo!

Christmas is coming and we do love seeing those adorable royal children all dressed up smartly for festive pantomimes and church services with their parents.

Be it pretty knee-length coats in wintery shades, cute woolly jumpers with shirt collars or the sweetest little suits, the regal set get festive style spot on and dress their mini-mes to match. Take a look at some of the cutest royal child outfits at Christmas below…

Prince George

Oh, how sweet is Prince George in his smart grey coat, knee-high socks and black shoes while sucking on a candy cane? The son of the Prince and Princess of Wales was photographed attending church in Bucklebury, Berkshire on Christmas day in 2016.

George looked very cosy in his navy and red striped jumper during a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre in December 2020 during the pandemic.

Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter Charlotte wore a lovely plaid dress when she joined her family for the pantomime at London's Palladium Theatre in December 2020.

Charlotte looked so pretty in her forest green coat at the Christmas Day Church service at St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in 2019.

Aw! A very little Charlotte was the picture of cuteness in her navy coat and maroon tights at the Christmas Day church service in 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Prince Louis

The youngest Wales child, Prince Louis, wore his festive red jumper for the pantomime in London in 2020. He looked so sweet sitting on his mum's lap for the performance.

Louis kept warm in a smart blue coat on his way to the pantomime. We adore those chunky black buttons!

Savannah and Isla Phillips

The royal sisters, who are daughters of Peter and Autumn Phillips, brought the festive cheer to Sandringham on Christmas day in 2018 in their bright coats.

A year earlier, Savannah and Isla matched coats with their mother on Christmas day in 2017 – what a stylish family.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Perhaps the most Christmassy snap of all, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie wore matching festive outfits back in 1997 – and look at all those presents!

Prince William

William gets our ultimate cutie award for this charming baby blue coat and knee-high white socks. The picture was taken at St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 1987.

Prince Harry

A very dapper Harry joined his mother Princess Diana for the Sandringham Christmas Day service back in 1991.

