Prince William relives nativity play drama and father King Charles' incredible reaction

The clip of Prince William's candid comments has resurfaced after it first appeared on ITV documentary When Ant And Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years Of The Prince's Trust.

The clip of Prince William's candid comments has resurfaced after it first appeared on ITV documentary When Ant And Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years Of The Prince's Trust.

WATCH: King Charles' funniest moments

When the young Prince appeared in a Christmas play he ended up giving his father the then-Prince Charles the "death stare" because he wouldn't stop laughing after things went wrong on stage.

"I jumped on stage, and there was meant to be a bit of a pyrotechnic explosion in front of me, and I jumped on stage and nothing happened. I started reading it, and of course at this point I was quite panicky, and then the pyrotechnic went off and I was like 'err'," William explained.

Prince William relived the awkward moment

"The whole way through he couldn't stop laughing. The whole way through the production. Several times I'd stop reading my lines, I'd cast an eye across, a big death stare, and then I'd try and get back to my lines. It was terrible," the Prince revealed, laughing at the memory.

King Charles is a doting dad to his two boys

When a fan account shared the clip, many followers were quick to commend William on his excellent story telling. "This has to be one of the biggest reasons Catherine fell in love with him. I imagine he keeps her entertained and laughing all the time. He is great at telling stories, so funny and engaging!" one wrote, and another penned: "Aw, Prince William is just so lovely. Animated, doesn't take himself seriously. Humble and charming. Gorgeous man and Prince. He and Catherine make a great team."

