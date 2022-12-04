Inside Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis' fun-filled week without their parents The royal children got stuck into activities

The Prince and Princess of Wales wasted no time before returning back to the UK following their three-day tour of the US, arriving home to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Saturday.

According to the Sunday Times, Prince William and Princess Kate got stuck into parenting duties just hours after touching down at Heathrow airport, attending a Christmas fundraiser fair held by their children's school Lambrook, in Windsor on Saturday morning.

George, Charlotte and Louis no doubt missed their parents during their trip away, but luckily had plenty of things to keep them occupied at the £20,997 per year independent preparatory school.

According to Lambrook School's Instagram page, Princess Charlotte, who is in Year Three, spent the week learning about a healthy, balanced diet, followed by bread making and tasting - a skill she enjoys doing at home with the Princess of Wales.

Princess Charlotte enjoys baking at home

Earlier this year, Kate and William shared an incredibly rare look inside their home, picturing the Princess baking cakes in their kitchen with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis lending a helping hand.

A sweet post from Lambrook read: "After learning about different food groups and healthy eating, our Year 3s enjoyed an end-of-topic bread making and sampling treat this morning. Tomorrow our Year 4s will also learn how to make the National Loaf as part of their History topic on rationing."

The royal children were also treated to a performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performed by the school's upper years, giving them a taste of what's to come should they wish to get involved in the arts in their final years at the prep school.

A second post on Instagram read: "What a phantasmagorical time in our theatre last night as our high flying Upper School production of, 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' brought the house down - on to the next performance this evening!"

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned from a poignant tour of the US

Whilst their parents were away, the three Wales children were looked after by their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion, who has been with the family since 2014.

