Ola Jordan's daughter Ella, two, is her mum's double in new photo Strictly star Ola has a mini-me moment with her cute daughter

HELLO!'s parenting columnists Ola and James Jordan share updates with us about their home life with their toddler Ella each week – and their latest family photo has really made us go aw!

Taking to her Instagram page, former Strictly dancer Ola Jordan, 40, posted a photo of herself and her two-year-old daughter, and we have to say, Ella looks like her famous mum's mini me with her pretty long hair.

WATCH: See Ella dress like her star mum in the video below – it's so cute!

Loading the player...

In the picture, we see Ola and Ella smiling at the camera wearing similar long-sleeved white tops, with Ella looking the double of her mum. "Morning," Ola captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Ella looks so like her mum with her long hair

Ola also shared a video of herself and Ella (above) wearing almost identical outfits: cream boots, cream trousers, jumpers and both in pastel-coloured gilets.

Dad James commented: "Ella, do you look like your mummy?" "No," says Ella. "Yeah you do," replies James, "You've got the same boots on, look, a similar jacket. Are you cool?" Ella then cutely says, "Yeah."

MORE: Exclusive: Why Strictly's James Jordan is teaching Ella, 2, to fight back

Ola, Ella and James Jordan at Christmas

In their latest HELLO! parenting column, Ola told us all about Ella's upcoming third birthday at the end of February.

We asked how Ella's party prep was coming along, and she exclusively told us: "Amazing. Mummy got a party planner. You know what, I am not good with things like that – I am not a planner and James is the same as me.

"So we've got this party planner who's going to arrange things for us. She's booked everything and it's all pretty much sorted now. It's going to be a big party; Ella's a very lucky girl."

The cute Ella Jordan

Ella has also finally settled into nursery after a rough start with separation anxiety. "Ella is finally doing really well at nursery!"

Ola told us. James added: "It's actually really nice she's so happy to go in. Even the teachers say she's different. She's making friends, and she was the same yesterday when I dropped her off, very happy."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.