Queen Consort Camilla's skill she shares with Princess Charlotte We wonder if the duo practice together?

Queen Consort Camilla is a doting step-grandmother to the Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but King Charles' wife has most in common with seven-year-old Charlotte.

Both Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Charlotte share a passion for dance – ballet in particular. King Charles' wife, 75, took up dancing in her seventies, joining a Silver Swan dance class, designed especially for older people who want to dance.

The initiative was created for older dancers who wanted to use ballet to improve mobility, posture, coordination and energy levels. The Queen Consort said: "I had certainly never done ballet before, and it doesn't matter whether you have done ballet or not, it's something that will make you feel better. It gives you a certain amount of confidence in yourself, it's just a bit of discipline."

The royal even went so far as to say she was 'hooked' on ballet, so we imagine she and Princess Charlotte have shared a few chats about their joint hobby.

As for Charlotte's passion for dance, Princess Kate first mentioned it back in 2017, saying that Charlotte "absolutely loves [ballet]."

Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Charlotte both love ballet

Prince William confirmed the youngster's hobby, explaining: "Charlotte is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything."

As a keen dancer, it will have been music to Charlotte's ears that ballet is one of the dance types taught at her new school, Lambrook.

Princess Charlotte has loved ballet since she was a toddler

Charlotte will have the chance to enjoy these on Mondays as the whole school has an 'Enrichment Afternoon' where non-academic subjects are embraced.

