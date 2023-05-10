Chrissy Teigen reveals the truth behind baby Esti's surrogacy rumors

Chrissy Teigen, famed model and author, recently debunked rumors that she and husband John Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, via a surrogate.

Following an Instagram post featuring the 3-month-old, a fan raised the question of surrogacy, leading another follower to suggest that she had used a prosthetic pregnancy bump or "moon bump".

In response to these speculations, the 37-year-old author of "Cravings" shared a snapshot of her C-section on Instagram Stories, captioning it: “Extremely realistic ‘moon bump.'"

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen shares excruciating side effect of IVF treatment

Chrissy and John, parents to 7-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, have been open about their experiences of childbirth.

In a March interview with People, Chrissy shared her initial excitement about undergoing a C-section, stating, “I was kind of excited because I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve done the vaginal thing twice. Let’s try this.’ I really love surgery.”

She further expressed her fascination at having experienced both childbirth methods, sharing her awe at the C-section process: “It really is so crazy, but I still think it’s so cool,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I was laying there wide awake with my body cut open and a baby comes out.’"

Her children also show interest in her C-section scar, endearingly referred to as the "baby hole" by Luna and Miles.

The youngest addition to their family, baby girl Esti, was conceived via in vitro fertilization and was born on January 13.

The joyful news was announced by John, 44, at a private concert on the same night.

The couple revealed they were expecting again in August last year, almost a year after the heart-wrenching loss of their son Jack due to a life-saving abortion during Chrissy's pregnancy.

The mother-of-three commenced in vitro fertilization in February 2022 with the hope of creating "strong, healthy embryos."

Chrissy initially chose to remain quiet about her latest pregnancy because she was "too nervous."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.