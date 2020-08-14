Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce baby news in his new music video The couple are also parents to daughter Luna and son Miles

Congratulations to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who are expecting their third child together! The couple first made the revelation in John's new music video for his latest single, Wild, which shows them embracing on the beach in Mexico as Chrissy cradles her growing bump.

Vevo, which debuted the video on Thursday, promised fans a "beautiful surprise" in the clip – and they didn't disappoint! The video also features the couple's two children – Luna, four, and Miles, two – and has already received close to a million views with just hours of being published.

Fans quickly commented on the video to question whether they were set to welcome another baby and congratulate them on the happy news. "Are they having another baby?!" one asked. Another commented: "Only John would dedicate a music video celebrating his love for Chrissy and revealing that they're expecting! Congrats, you two!!"

Chrissy later confirmed the exciting news with a glimpse at her blossoming bump in a video of herself wearing a figure-hugging black outfit on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen showcased her blossoming baby bump

John and Chrissy's decision to share the news in a music video is apt, as the couple met on the set of the singer's music video for Stereo in 2006, when Chrissy played his love interest.

The new music video is directed by Nabil Elderkin, the same filmmaker who introduced them 14 years ago.

Chrissy and John announced the news in his new music video

John previously revealed how he knew that he and Chrissy were meant to be together, telling People: "She's the one. It's clear! We have great chemistry. She makes me laugh all the time. She’s a wonderful mother. She's my best friend."

He continued: "She inspires some good love songs. People see our banter a lot, and we have a lot of fun together. I like the fact that she makes me laugh all the time."

