Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby name has finally been revealed with an unexpected tribute

The Fenty beauty mogul and rapper have chosen a name

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, born on May 13, 2022, has reportedly been christened RZA Athelston Mayers, according to Daily Mail.

The name pays homage to RZA, the iconic leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, affirming the couple's deep connection to the music industry.

The Fenty Beauty mogul, 35, kept the birth of their firstborn low-key. For months, fans were left in anticipation until Rihanna finally gave a glimpse of the little one through an Instagram video.

© Getty Rihanna and A$ap Rocky

Surprising fans further, the 'Umbrella' star announced during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February 2023 that she and A$AP Rocky are preparing to welcome their second child.

Around the same time, Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, shared with Page Six that the couple had been considering "a few names" for their firstborn, adding humorously, "She'll have my head if I tell you."

Interestingly, Rihanna confessed to Vogue in April 2022 that she had always envisioned herself married before starting a family.

© Getty Rihanna and A$AP are expecting their second child together

However, she firmly stated, "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom." The 'Shut Up and Drive' singer expressed her intention to learn as much from her children as they would from her.

The conception of their first child wasn't meticulously planned, nor was it guarded against. Rihanna recalled the moment she broke the news to A$AP Rocky, stating: "I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began."

© Photo: Instagram Rihanna's son has finally been names

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the Met Gala red carpet – to which she arrived late but oh-so-glamorously in a white Valentino gown – Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy couldn't be more different from her first.

"It's so different from the first one," she said, adding: "Just everything… no cravings, tons of nausea, everything is different. But I'm enjoying it… I feel good, I feel energetic."

Rihanna kvelled to ET as well about her baby son, telling the outlet: "I'm in love."

© Getty The pair looked every inch the stylish couple at the 2023 Met Gala

She added: "I'm obsessed, and I don't even feel guilty about it," with an ear-to-ear smile on her face.

While on the Met Gala red carpet, the rapper (real name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers) also took a moment to praise his son to the outlet. When asked "how the little man is doing," he said: "[He is] growing big," adding: [He is a] beautiful, happy baby."

© Getty Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child

A$AP described his now girlfriend as the "love of my life," and told GQ she was "the one."

The couple's bond solidified during the COVID-19 quarantine, with Rihanna referring to A$AP Rocky as her 'family' during this time.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy at the superbowl

Their friendship, which dates back several years, blossomed into a romantic relationship in early 2020.

Before her relationship with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna was romantically linked to notable figures including Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and Drake.

Rihanna used to date Chris Brown

However, it appears that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's connection, bolstered by shared experiences and the joys of parenthood, is flourishing beautifully.

