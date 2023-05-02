Pregnant Rihanna arrives two hours late to the Met Gala with partner A$AP Rocky in bridal gown

Pregnant Rihanna dazzled as a couture bride when she arrived fashionably late, two hours after the start, to the Met Gala with her beau A$AP Rocky in NYC on Monday.

The 35-year-old singer turned heads with her breathtaking entrance on the deserted red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Rihanna's bridal ensemble featured a dramatic sweeping train and an elaborate rose-adorned headdress, with puffy flowers embellishing her headpiece and body as she struck a pose.

The Umbrella hitmaker then removed her headdress, revealing an even longer train cascading down the iconic steps.

The gown, with delicate spaghetti straps, gracefully hugged her growing baby bump.

To complete her stunning look, Rihanna wore a sparkling diamond necklace and sported bold scarlet lipstick. She also donned cat-eye shades, whimsically adorned with oversized false lashes.

A$AP Rocky, 34, looked debonair in a white shirt, black tie, and blazer, stylishly pairing a kilt over jeans.

The couple, who share an 11-month-old son, looked smitten as they held hands on the red carpet.

According to DailyMail.com Rihanna was more than two hours late, with celebrities already leaving the event upon her arrival. Even organizers had begun to depart for afterparties.

The 2023 Met Gala will mark Rihanna's 11th attendance, with her first being in 2007 at age 19. Over the years, she has continued to make her mark on the Met Gala, attending events in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022 – even while in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala appearance remains unforgettable, as she co-hosted the event with the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

She donned a custom silver fully-beaded minidress, cape, and miter by John Galliano, earning her the title of one of the best-dressed attendees and securing her place in Met Gala history.

In addition to preparing for the birth of her second child, Rihanna has taken on a starring role in the upcoming Smurfs movie.

The singer surprised fans at CinemaCon Day in Las Vegas on Thursday, announcing that she would voice Smurfette in the film.

"I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn't work out," she joked to Variety.

Rihanna will also be involved behind the scenes, producing the film and writing and recording original songs for the movie, set for release in February 2025.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.