Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna's due date, what she's said about son, home life with A$AP Rocky and marriage – all we know
Subscribe

Rihanna's due date, what she's said about son, home life with A$AP Rocky and marriage – all we know

The "Love on the Brain" singer and the "Fashion Killa" rapper are expecting their second child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York

Rihanna has family on the brain. The "Umbrella" singer, 35, and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child  — a boy whose name remains a mystery — in May 2022, and are awaiting the second soon.  

The award-winning singer confirmed her second pregnancy to the world earlier this year via an internet-breaking performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Though the couple are very private about their personal life, Rihanna can't help but gush about motherhood, pregnancy, and life with her rapper beau, 34. Here's all we know about Rihanna's second bundle of joy and home life.

WATCH: Inside Rihanna's new family life with baby son

When is Rihanna's due date?

Rihanna revealed that she learned of her second pregnancy not long after shooting a British Vogue cover with A$AP and their son, which was published in February for the March 2023 cover. "How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue," she said on Instagram at the time.

Though the star herself hasn't made any comments on her due date, People previously reported that her almost one-year-old son will become an older brother "come summer." And at this week's Met Gala and other recent high-profile appearances, the Barbabos-born star has showcased her growing baby bump.

What has Rihanna said about her second pregnancy?

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the Met Gala red carpet – to which she arrived late but oh-so-glamorously in a white Valentino gown – the Fenty Beauty mogul revealed her second pregnancy couldn't be more different from her first.

"It's so different from the first one," she said, adding: "Just everything… no cravings, tons of nausea, everything is different. But I'm enjoying it… I feel good, I feel energetic."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the last to show on the Met Gala 2023 carpet© Getty Images
Rihanna and A$AP were the last to show at the Met Gala red carpet

What has Rihanna said about her son?

Rihanna kvelled to ET as well about her baby son, telling the outlet: "I'm in love."

MORE: Rihanna sparks rumors over sex of new baby during shopping spree

MORE: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoy Easter celebrations with growing family

She added: "I'm obsessed, and I don't even feel guilty about it," with an ear-to-ear smile on her face.

What has A$AP Rocky said about fatherhood?

While on the Met Gala red carpet, the rapper (real name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers) also took a moment to praise his son to the outlet. When asked "how the little man is doing," he said: "[He is] growing big," adding: [He is a] beautiful, happy baby."

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

Rihanna and A$AP have not alluded to the fact that they are married, nor are there any legal records confirming any nuptials. Though they have been friends for nearly a decade, and had previously denied a romantic relationship, they made their red carpet debut in London in 2019. 

MORE: Pregnant Rihanna's son is identical to A$AP Rocky in rare video

MORE: Rihanna shares rare baby update with new photos of growing bump

Still, they didn't verbally confirm their relationship publicly until 2021, the same year A$AP described his now girlfriend as the "love of my life," and told GQ she was "the one."

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England© Getty
Rihanna and A$AP's red carpet debut was at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London

Where will Rihanna and A$AP Rocky live with their two kids?

Though the couple own various properties around the world, Rihanna most recently purchased a massive Los Angeles penthouse dubbed "mansion in the sky," which was previously owned by Matthew Perry. The home, which occupies the entire 40th floor of the The Century high rise, boasts a whopping 9,300 square-feet of space, for which Rihanna shelled out a casual $21 million. 

Rihanna's home© Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth
The couple's new Los Angeles penthouse has breathtaking views

The penthouse features not one, not two, but four terraces, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an expansive living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, an all-white kitchen with marble countertops, dual islands and an adjoining dining space, plus a screening room, separate family rooms and a den, plus a billiards room.

Scroll below to check out more photos of Rihanna and A$AP, and her fabulous pregnancy fashion.

Rihanna performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona© Getty
The soon-to-be mother-of-two announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City© Getty
The couple at their first Met Gala together in 2021
rihanna cradles baby bump oscars 2023© Getty Images
She has not shied away from sheer looks during her pregnancy
Rihanna wearing a fur coat, white vest and baggy jeans
The singer knows how to dress up glamorously as well as go for casual
rihanna on stage in las vegas© Getty
She went for an all denim look at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, speaking of her upcoming role as Smurfette
Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France© Getty
The beauty mogul's sheer look during Paris Fashion Week in 2022 was perfect for her bump
Rihanna is seen attending The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City© Getty
At the Met Gala, she highlighted her second baby bump with a beautiful Valentino gown

Read more HELLO! US stories here. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.

Other topics

More Parenting

See more