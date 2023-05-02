Rihanna's due date, what she's said about son, home life with A$AP Rocky and marriage – all we know

The "Love on the Brain" singer and the "Fashion Killa" rapper are expecting their second child

Rihanna has family on the brain. The "Umbrella" singer, 35, and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child — a boy whose name remains a mystery — in May 2022, and are awaiting the second soon.

The award-winning singer confirmed her second pregnancy to the world earlier this year via an internet-breaking performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Though the couple are very private about their personal life, Rihanna can't help but gush about motherhood, pregnancy, and life with her rapper beau, 34. Here's all we know about Rihanna's second bundle of joy and home life.

When is Rihanna's due date?

Rihanna revealed that she learned of her second pregnancy not long after shooting a British Vogue cover with A$AP and their son, which was published in February for the March 2023 cover. "How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue," she said on Instagram at the time.

Though the star herself hasn't made any comments on her due date, People previously reported that her almost one-year-old son will become an older brother "come summer." And at this week's Met Gala and other recent high-profile appearances, the Barbabos-born star has showcased her growing baby bump.

What has Rihanna said about her second pregnancy?

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the Met Gala red carpet – to which she arrived late but oh-so-glamorously in a white Valentino gown – the Fenty Beauty mogul revealed her second pregnancy couldn't be more different from her first.

"It's so different from the first one," she said, adding: "Just everything… no cravings, tons of nausea, everything is different. But I'm enjoying it… I feel good, I feel energetic."

© Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP were the last to show at the Met Gala red carpet

What has Rihanna said about her son?

Rihanna kvelled to ET as well about her baby son, telling the outlet: "I'm in love."

She added: "I'm obsessed, and I don't even feel guilty about it," with an ear-to-ear smile on her face.

What has A$AP Rocky said about fatherhood?

While on the Met Gala red carpet, the rapper (real name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers) also took a moment to praise his son to the outlet. When asked "how the little man is doing," he said: "[He is] growing big," adding: [He is a] beautiful, happy baby."

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

Rihanna and A$AP have not alluded to the fact that they are married, nor are there any legal records confirming any nuptials. Though they have been friends for nearly a decade, and had previously denied a romantic relationship, they made their red carpet debut in London in 2019.

Still, they didn't verbally confirm their relationship publicly until 2021, the same year A$AP described his now girlfriend as the "love of my life," and told GQ she was "the one."

© Getty Rihanna and A$AP's red carpet debut was at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London

Where will Rihanna and A$AP Rocky live with their two kids?

Though the couple own various properties around the world, Rihanna most recently purchased a massive Los Angeles penthouse dubbed "mansion in the sky," which was previously owned by Matthew Perry. The home, which occupies the entire 40th floor of the The Century high rise, boasts a whopping 9,300 square-feet of space, for which Rihanna shelled out a casual $21 million.

© Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth The couple's new Los Angeles penthouse has breathtaking views

The penthouse features not one, not two, but four terraces, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an expansive living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, an all-white kitchen with marble countertops, dual islands and an adjoining dining space, plus a screening room, separate family rooms and a den, plus a billiards room.

© Getty The soon-to-be mother-of-two announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl

© Getty The couple at their first Met Gala together in 2021

© Getty Images She has not shied away from sheer looks during her pregnancy

The singer knows how to dress up glamorously as well as go for casual

© Getty She went for an all denim look at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, speaking of her upcoming role as Smurfette

© Getty The beauty mogul's sheer look during Paris Fashion Week in 2022 was perfect for her bump

© Getty At the Met Gala, she highlighted her second baby bump with a beautiful Valentino gown

