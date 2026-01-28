Daniel Craig's famous daughter Ella shares rare comments on relationship with stepmom Rachel Weisz

Daniel Craig is passing on his proclivity for not just acting, but also fashion, to his oldest daughter Ella Loudon.

The 32-year-old, the daughter of the James Bond star and his first wife Fiona Loudon, is a working actress and model, currently working on a play titled Women of Will, looking at the lives of the women in William Shakespeare plays.

© Getty Images Ella Loudon is Daniel Craig's oldest daughter, shared with ex-wife Fiona Loudon

Daniel and Fiona, both 57, were married for only two years, divorcing in 1994. In 2010, he started dating fellow actress Rachel Weisz, who he'd known for over a decade at that point. They tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed a daughter named Grace in 2018.

In a new interview with ACHTUNG, Ella looked back on her relationship with fashion, and specifically how it stemmed from her father, who went viral for his 2024 LOEWE campaign.

© Getty Images The former Bond has become well known for being a fashion risk taker in recent years

"As a child, he took me to the boy's section for clothes – the quality tended to be higher and lasted longer," she noted. "Men's trend cycles are so much longer than women's! That longer trend cycle makes it trickier for fast fashion to infiltrate, though the industry is certainly trying," making note of her own penchant for "sexless clothes."

When asked about her favorite pieces in her closet, she shouted out an item from her dad, one from her mom, and even gave a special nod to her stepmom Rachel. "A white wool jumper that my dad gave me that I've had since my early teens, with the words 'Salty Dog'," she said at first.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 10 celebrity couples who have aged like fine wine

"It's shrunk a bit in the wash, but it still looks and feels chic. I'm always scared I'll lose it one day and I have attempted to look for another but alas no luck."

From her mom Fiona: "Or this one Versace corset that my mum got in her late teens that I treasure," plus "a red feathered choker that my friend Marine Penvern made for me."

© Getty Images "As a child, he took me to the boy's section for clothes – the quality tended to be higher and lasted longer."

As for Rachel's contribution? "My step mama got me into the designer Ossie Clark, and I now have a few of his iconic pieces. The floral prints and crepe fabric are delicious, they make me feel sexy and confident and smile from the inside." The Constantine star is a big collector of the late English fashion designer's pieces, once even telling Vogue: "I used to buy my Ossie Clark at the market at Cambridge in the early nineties for ten quid."

"I love fashion," Ella shared. "Storytelling and personal expression and rebellion are what I connect to most. It's anthropological," before pivoting with: "That said, fast fashion scares the [expletive] out of me."

© Getty Images Daniel has been married to actress Rachel Weisz since 2011

"Consumerism and hoarding is a terrifying habit we've built up in ourselves – I try to support designers who are committed to sustainable production practices. That and a good thrift find or hand-me- down."

Speaking of her recent interests, the actress continued: "This past season I've been obsessed with so much of the creativity pouring out of the fashion space. The designer shake-ups and the houses' showcases were sensational. In particular I adored Gucci's La Famiglia and anything from the mind of Daniel Roseberry."