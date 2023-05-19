What is wrong with Hoda Kotb's daughter? - All we know

It's been a rollercoaster few months for Hoda Kotb, 58, after her youngest daughter, Hope, four, was hospitalized with a mystery condition.

In March, the Emmy Award-winning journalist took a break from her co-hosting duties on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" when her child's health complications escalated.

On her return, she revealed that Hope was in the ICU and the hospital. "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Kotb said during the March 6 episode. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

But what caused the little girl to fall ill and how is she doing now?

What Hoda Kotb has said about her daughter's illness

Talking to Southern Living's “Biscuits & Jam” podcast on April 25, Hoda said: "She’s getting better," admitting that seeing her daughter endure a “difficult time” at such a young age was challenging, as she felt “helpless.”

Hoda also shared a touching moment from Hope's hospital stay, where her daughter confidently stated: “I think God put me here to teach people things.”She emphasized the importance of learning from our children, saying: “Just be you. Be you or be a better version of you. And then learn from them.”

Has Hoda revealed what is wrong with her daughter?

The star is yet to release details of what Hope is suffering with, but it sounds like an ongoing condition. Speaking at the Webby Awards in New York, where she bagged the Best Interview/Talk Show Podcast for her series "Making Space with Hoda Kotb," the 58-year-old opened up about Hope's condition.

"Hope's doing much better, much better," she told PEOPLE. "I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great."

How Hoda's other daughter is helping her sibling

Hoda is also a mom to Haley, six, who has had to watch her little sister go through this challenging time and it hasn't been easy for her.

"All the attention is on Hope and Haley wonders too, like, I'm here," Hoda told her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager on air in March. "Here I am. See me. I need someone to carry me. Do what you're doing for Hope, you know? I feel like there is a lot of that."

But she's trying to see it in a positive light. "It's weird, but I feel like I got most of my resilience in life because of that," she added. "You didn't expect to always be seen and heard."

Who is the father of Hoda Kotb's children?

Although they are no longer a couple, Hoda and her ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman, successfully co-parent their two children. They adopted both girls together but their relationship came to and end in January 2022, when they decided that they were better as friends.

Hoda has praised Joel for going on her adoption journey with her. Speaking to People, Hoda said: "I looked him in the eye and I said, 'I would like to explore adoption with you.' And there was like a second there, I was like, 'This is the end of a relationship or the beginning of a family.'

"My heart was pounding and he just looked at me and he said, 'I don't need a week.' [to think about it]. At that moment, I fell on his chest and was sobbing."

