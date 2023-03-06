Hoda Kotb tears up as she returns to Today following daughter's health battle The NBC star is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope

Hoda Kotb was inundated with support from her co-stars and Today fans on Monday after returning to the NBC daytime show.

The mother-of-two was absent from the morning news program for a week and revealed the worrying reason on the show.

She explained that her daughter Hope, three, had been in ICU, but was now thankfully on the mend.

In the video below, Hoda opened up to her co-star Savannah Guthrie - who was also back after battling Covid for the third time - about the emotional ordeal, and how grateful she was to the doctors and nurses who took care of her little girl.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb tears up as she discusses her daughter Hope's health battle

After the news was also shared on social media, fans were quick to send their best wishes to Hoda and her family.

"God bless you and Hope, Hoda. I’m praying for her continued healing and for your heart. Being a mom is hard!" one wrote, while another commented: "Praying for Hope and Hoda. So glad Hope is home from the hospital." A third added: "There is nothing like the worry you have when your child is ill. I pray she continues to get better and I pray that you don’t have to ever experience this kind of worry again."

Hoda Kotb has gone through a terrifying ordeal with her daughter Hope

Hoda's co-stars have rallied around her during this difficult time, with Al Roker opening up about how the NBC co-stars support each other during an exclusive chat with HELLO! on Friday.

Speaking at the Hudson River Park Friends Luncheon, he said: "The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Cafe, 'love all-[serve] all. We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this.

"I got to see it firsthand after my illness, and it's just what we do. That's why I love working with these folks. It's a real blessing, the power of positive thoughts and prayer. I'm living proof of that."

Hoda shares daughters Haley and Hope with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda shares Haley, five, and Hope with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, who she has remained on good terms with since their split.

The TV star is raising her young daughters in New York City, and often gives insights into her family life both on the show and on Instagram - much to the delight of fans.

