Hoda Kotb causes a stir with new photo alongside daughter Haley The Today star has two adopted children

Hoda Kotb sparked a huge reaction from her fans after she shared an adorable photo alongside her eldest daughter, Haley, on Thursday.

The Today star posted a pic on Instagram which saw her and a friend, jewellery designer Jennifer Miller, lifting the four-year-old up in the air as they each held onto one of her hands while crossing a street.

MORE: Hoda Kotb says 'we're doing it' as she welcomes big change

Appearing to have been snapped mid-swing, Hoda looked incredible as she still managed to push youngest daughter, Hope, in her buggy while holding onto Haley.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb opens up about horrific parenting shame

Many fans agreed that the sweet family snapshot looked so precious, but others were distracted by Hoda's perfectly toned arms in her sleeveless top.

"That's the secret to your great arms!!!" gushed one fan. A second said: "Hoda you are looking amazing!" A third added: "Happy picture! Put their toes in the grass and watch!! You look great Hoda btw!"

Earlier this month, Hoda posted a clip of both of her daughters which left fans with many questions about little Hope.

MORE: Hoda Kotb is so excited as she shares wonderful news with fans

READ: Hoda Kotb delighted following latest health update – fans react

Fans were amazed by Hoda's toned arms

Hoda – who adopted Hope in April 2019, and big sister Haley in February 2017 – shared an adorable video of her children on Mother's Day, which saw the two girls playing with their toys before Haley turned to face the camera and sweetly said: "Happy Mother's Day mama, I love you."

While many of Hoda's fans were quick to comment on how adorable she was, others quizzed the TV star on why little Hope didn't turn around to also face the camera.

Some fans even went as far as to point out that Hoda rarely shares photos of Hope's face on Instagram, while others defended the mother-of-two.

Hoda's fans queried why Hope never faces the camera

MORE: Inside Hoda Kotb's cosy NY home to raise her two daughters

"That was cute but why didn't the other one turn around?" quizzed one follower. "She never shows the other child," responded another.

Defending Hoda, one fan replied: "Hoda is allowed to protect her young child as she wishes. [She] did the same thing with her first daughter – nothing cold about it. Most celebrities do this for security reasons."

Reacting to the naysayers who claimed Hoda only shares photos of Haley, one fan pointed out: "If you look through her posts there are some pictures of Hope."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.