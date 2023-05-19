Michael Douglas' doting role as granddad revealed - see adorable photos

Michael Douglas' eldest son Cameron Douglas has made no secret of his difficult past, which includes addiction struggles and a seven-year stint in prison, but his life has completely changed since becoming a dad of two.

The 44-year-old is a proud father to son Ryder, two, and daughter Lua, five, whom he shares with his long-time girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, 44, and his relationship with Michael, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and his half-siblings, Carys, 20, and Dylan, 22, has only gotten stronger since their family unit grew.

"I think they're enjoying them just as much as I am," Cameron told People of his dad's relationship with his grandkids. "I've been spending a lot of time with them and it's fun being the grandparent, right? Because you don't really have to deal with the disciplining or any of that stuff, you just spoil them and have fun with them."

Cameron continued: "They love spending time with both of their grandparents and all their uncles and aunts. It's really nice that everybody's been able to spend a lot of time together because it can be difficult when people are living all over the place. Time goes by quickly."

Cameron's mom is Diandra Luker, who split from Michael in 1995. She also has three other children from another relationship.

Back in 2018 after Lua's birth, Michael spoke about his love of being a grandfather, telling Us Weekly: "I was telling [Cameron], I love Lua, she's gorgeous. Grandchildren are great when you're an empty-nester and you don't have anybody and then you've got a grandkid - but when you still have kids in the house, it's like, 'Oh, OK. Great."

Also, during the interview, Cameron touched upon how he navigates the relationships in his family as someone in recovery. The author was sent to prison for possession of heroin, selling meth, and smuggling drugs into prison.

"They've all read my book, so they know pretty much all the ins and the outs, but thankfully, they have not needed any of my expertise in that area," he said. "They're all fantastic. One of them just graduated from college. The other one is a sophomore, and then the other three are on their way next year. They're all doing fantastic."

Cameron continued: "I'm certainly not going to try to hide anything from them. The idea is to be in a position that I'm feeling good about and making them feel good about. All that stuff is just in the past. Maybe some interesting stories for the campfire one day."

Speaking about how the support from his family has helped his recovery, Cameron explained: "I think when somebody is really struggling, to have love and support is crucial. Because at least for myself, there are some parts of my life that were so dark that I was maybe starting to lose hope for myself. Then having the love and support of people that you also love and respect, it was just critical for me."

