Michael Douglas shares rare photo of lookalike children – and Catherine Zeta-Jones' reaction is sweet

The Ant-Man actor and the Wednesday actress have been married since 2000

It's Mother's Day in the U.S., and Michael Douglas is making sure his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones feels all the love she deserves on the special day.

For the special holiday, the actor shared a sweet tribute to his wife bright and early in the morning, sharing a photo where she is pictured with their two kids together, Catherine's first, Dylan and Carys.

The Wednesday actress first became a mother in 2000, when her first and only son, Dylan Michael, 22, was born. His younger sister, Carys Zeta, 20, was born three years later in April of 2003.

Michael took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of Catherine with their kids, an adorable throwback where Dylan and Carys are still under ten years old.

The Welsh-native is positively glowing in the photo, as she holds on to both of her kids, who look just like her. The photo captures Carys with the one exception to her and her mom's look-alike looks, her light brown hair, wearing a frilly white dress with pink flowers and bow straps. Her brother appears in perfect coordination with her, pictured in an oversized white polo shirt which appears to may or may not have been his dads.

"Happy happy #MothersDay darling, you deserve it!" Michael wrote in his caption, adding: "You are the best and we love you so much," next to a red heart emoji, and the compliments in the comments section under the post quickly followed.

Catherine first wrote back: "Thank you, thank you," with a string of heart emojis, as others gushed: "Little cuties! Happy Mother's Day Catherine," and: "Happy Mother's Day," as well as: "Beautiful photo. Happy Mother's Day to your wife," with another fan adding: "My favorite family," next to a heart-eyes emoji.

Catherine's children were quick to follow suit with tributes to their mom on their own personal Instagram, both taking to their Instagram Stories to share photos with her.

Carys shared a photo alongside her mom in which the two are dressed to the nines – the mom-of-two in an orange-red gown while the 20-year-old is in a flowing green one – while they ride a small boat. "Happy Mother's Day Mummy!!!" she wrote.

Meanwhile, Dylan shared a photo in which the mother-son duo are captured from behind, holding hands while attending a promotional event for Netflix's Wednesday, in which Catherine stars as Morticia Addams. He added a GIF which read: "Thanks Mom!"

Michael and Catherine met in 1998, after he requested a meeting with her after he saw her – and seemingly experienced love at first sight – in the film The Mask of Zorro. They tied the knot in 2000, and though they briefly separated in August of 2013 for several months, by April of the following year, they had reunited and attended 14th annual Monte Cristo Awards together in New York City.

Michael has one other son, Cameron, 44, who he welcomed with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker. The former couple were married from 1977 to 2000.

Scroll below for more photos of Catherine, Michael, and their family.

© Getty Michael and Catherine met in the late 1990s

© Getty Catherine with her two kids in 2019

© GEtty Images Dylan was by his dad's side at the premiere of Ant-Man earlier this year

© Getty Catherine and Carys at a Fendi show in 2019

© Getty The actress and her son at a premiere in 2022

