Catherine Zeta Jones’ lookalike daughter Carys, 20, wows fans with her incredible talent

Michael Douglas’ daughter Carys is the carbon copy of her mom!

Carys Zeta Douglas, the 20-year-old daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, has been capturing the attention of fans by showcasing her exceptional musical talents online.

The young star has been wowing her followers with a series of videos that highlight her remarkable singing and piano skills.

Her proud mom, Catherine, has not been shy about expressing her admiration for Carys' performances, calling them "beautiful" and "amazing."

As Carys ventures into the world of entertainment, it seems she is poised to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents.

In one of her most recent videos, Carys is seen on stage with The Honky Tonks, a house band at the Hus Mals og Menningar bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Wearing a casual outfit of jeans and a sweater, she takes the microphone and delivers a breathtaking rendition of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

The audience is instantly captivated, responding with enthusiastic cheers and applause. One of the band members even falls to his knees and clutches Carys' shoulder in apparent praise as the performance concludes.

After sharing the video on Instagram without a caption, mom Catherine commented, "Carys!!!!! Amazing! Wish I was there. Love you. Have a blast baby."

Sibbi, the band's lead singer, responded to the actress, revealing, "Yes Catherine, your daughter was amazing. I'm Sibbi, the singer in the band and we play Shallow every night with different guest singers. Carys is one of the best we've ever had. I went down on my knees and begged to come back the following night."

© Photo: Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones with her two children Dylan and Carys

This isn't the first time Carys has showcased her singing talents. She previously shared a video of herself performing a cover of Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" while playing the piano.

The heartfelt performance, seemingly recorded at home, received over 11,000 likes, with her mom once again commenting, "Just beautiful."

© Photo: Getty Images The Douglas family

Carys has also shared several other performances on her Instagram Highlights, including some with Brown University band The Sundials.

Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones recently revealed to Drew Barrymore that both Carys and her son Dylan Michael Douglas have a strong passion for acting.

© Photo: Getty Images Carys with her mom and dad

She shared: "Their love of the craft of acting is so strong that even when Michael, their brains they are doing politics and history in school, but their passion is acting."

Carys' father, Michael Douglas, has warned her that pursuing a Hollywood career may lead to being labeled as "the daughter of."

Despite this, Catherine explains that both of their children remain undeterred, stating, "In fact one has to prove oneself more, so even with that deterrent my kids are like, 'No, sorry we still want to do it.'"

