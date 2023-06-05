The special meaning behind Princess Eugenie's second royal baby's name

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her second child on 30 May

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have revealed their baby's full name, and the tot's moniker pays tribute to their family members.

The royal, 33, welcomed her second child - a son called Ernest - on 30 May. Eugenie and Jack are also parents to new big brother, August, who turned two in February.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie has given birth to baby son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple said: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

The baby's first name is a subtle nod to King George V, whose middle name was Ernest. Meanwhile, Eugenie and Jack also chose meaningful middle names, which pay tribute to Jack's late father George Brooksbank and Eugenie's maternal grandfather, Major Ronald Ferguson. The name George was also given to the late Queen Elizabeth's father, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest son.

© Getty Jack and Princess Eugenie wed in 2018

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, weighed in on the royal baby's moniker, adding: "It's very touching that Eugenie and Jack have chosen names with such personal connection, particularly in paying tribute to Jack's late father George Brooksbank.

"There is also the nod to Eugenie's maternal grandfather Major Ronald Ferguson and King George V, whose middle name was Ernest, so they clearly wanted to choose names with special meaning to their families."

All about August Brooksbank

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 21 February 2021 at London's Portland Hospital.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's son August dances around in adorable clip

His middle names are in honour of the late Prince Philip and two of his ancestors, Reverend Edward Hawke Brooksbank, and Prince Albert, whose given names included Augustus.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie and Jack with newborn August

He was christened in a joint baptism with his second cousin, Lucas Tindall, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in November 2021.

Eugenie usually posts photographs of August to mark special occasions such as birthdays, Mother's Day and Father's Day.

© Getty Mum and son at the Platinum Jubilee

© Instagram Princess Eugenie recently shared this sweet photo of August with his cousin Sienna

The toddler made his first official public appearance at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

August is currently 12th in line to the throne after his mother.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.