Pregnant Princess Eugenie enjoys romantic date with Jack Brooksbank days before giving birth

The royal, 33, has approached the due date of her second child according to her mother Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie is days away from giving birth to her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, but that didn't stop the doting royal mother from enjoying a date in the city with her beau this weekend.

In photographs obtained by the MailOnline, Princess Eugenie is seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband of five years. The couple appeared to enjoy a sun-soaked stroll in West London, popping into farm shop Daylesford Organic and emerging with a shopper full of goods. Eugenie and Jack were not with their two-year-old son, August Brooksbank.

Looking lovely for the occasion, heavily pregnant Eugenie donned a sweet, smocked dress from Whistles.

The royal formerly dressed her ever-growing bump in the pretty blue dress earlier this year to visit the Solent Seascape Project and once again for a sisterly lunch with Princess Beatrice.

As Princess Eugenie appears to be in the final stages of pregnancy, it's all too relatable that the royal is recycling her favourite bump-fitting outfits.

Oversized with plenty of room for bump growth, the Princess' beautiful blue dress is a smock number from royal favourite British brand Whistles, named the 'Blurred Floral Trapeze Dress', which originally retailed for £139 – but is now reduced to £79 in the sale.

© Getty Eugenie and Jack are due to welcome their second child 'due late May'

When is Princess Eugenie due?

Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson recently told Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV about the new royal baby: "Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."

© Getty Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank shared news of their pregnancy in January this year

The royal's second birth is likely going to be a very different experience from the birth of her son August Brooksbank, who was delivered in 2021 when the UK was still under strict lockdown restrictions.

Pregnant Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepped out for a joint engagement earlier this month

News of Eugenie’s second pregnancy was announced back in January. "The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother," said Buckingham Palace in a statement.

Eugenie also took to her personal Instagram account to share the exciting news alongside an adorable photo that showed August kissing her growing bump. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie pose for a snap before the coronation concert

Echoing the excitement, Sarah Ferguson also celebrated the news by sharing an adorable shot of her eldest grandchild August wearing a yellow raincoat as he jumped through puddles. "You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful," she captioned the post.

