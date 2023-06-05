BREAKING: Princess Eugenie welcomes second child with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are also parents to two-year-old August

Princess Eugenie has given birth to her second child, announcing her son's arrival on Instagram.

The proud mum shared two photos of the newborn sleeping in a moses basket, with one photo showing her eldest son August gently patting baby Ernest on the head.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie has given birth to baby son Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

The caption read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

The pair, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in October, revealed they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post back in January, sharing a photo of August kissing his mother's growing baby bump.

Here's everything you need to know about Eugenie and Jack's new baby boy.

Where is Princess Eugenie's second baby in the line of succession?

Ernest is 13th in line to the throne after his big brother, August.

The current line of succession is:

1. The Prince of Wales

2. Prince George of Wales

3. Princess Charlotte of Wales

4. Prince Louis of Wales

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis are second, third and fourth in line to the throne

5. The Duke of Sussex

6. Prince Archie of Sussex

7. Princess Lilibet of Sussex

© Netflix Harry and Meghan began using their children's royal titles this year

8. The Duke of York

9. Princess Beatrice

10. Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

11. Princess Eugenie

12. August Brooksbank

This also means changes for the rest of the royal family, with Eugenie's uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, dropping down to 14th, and his children, the Earl of Wessex, and Lady Louise Windsor, going down to 15th and 16th.

Meanwhile, Eugenie's aunt, the Princess Royal, will also become 17th in line to the throne, having been third in line at the time of her birth in 1950.

Does Princess Eugenie's second baby have a royal title?

Eugenie and Jack's second child does not have a royal title, as their children take their rank from their father. He is plain Master Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie's second baby's royal relatives

As well as big brother, August, and grandparents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, and Jack's mother, Nicola Brooksbank, the new baby also has one-year-old cousin, Sienna, who is Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie August with his cousin, Sienna

Eugenie's new arrival is a great-nephew of King Charles, whose coronation took place on 6 May.

Where do Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank live?

Eugenie and Jack's main residence is Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace in London, with Eugenie's sister, Beatrice, living nearby at St James's Palace.

Meanwhile, the baby's maternal grandparents, Prince Andrew and former wife Sarah, reside at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Everything you need to know about August Brooksbank

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on 9 February 2021 at the Portland Hospital in London. He is named after his late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and two of his ancestors, Reverend Edward Hawke Brooksbank, and Prince Albert, whose given names included Augustus.

The tot was christened in a joint baptism with his second cousin, Lucas Tindall, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in November 2021.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie and Jack with newborn August

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie shared this sweet snap from August's christening

© Getty August with his mum Eugenie at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Eugenie regularly shares snaps of her son on Instagram to mark special occasions such as birthdays and Mother's Day. August made a public appearance with his parents at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

