15 tips for your toddler's first cinema trip to ensure a stress-free visit

Taking your child to the cinema for the first time is a pivotal parenting milestone. Introducing little ones to the novelty of a big screen, velvet seats and surround sound will become a cherished memory for years to come.

But it’s normal for both of you to feel anxious beforehand. A child will need to get used to a new experience, a dark setting and louder audio, whilst parents may feel worried about how their child will adjust to a new environment and disturbing other guests.

Take our poll:

With half term on the horizon, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide to taking your child to the cinema for the first time, with tried and tested advice to ensure a stress-free trip for all.

Plus, read on for details of an exciting family-friendly Peppa Pig cinema event to mark the milestone...

HELLO!'s best parenting advice for taking children to the cinema:

At home:

Children generally appreciate films of 60-90 minutes from the age of 2-3. Show them longer episodes of shows or child-friendly films at home first to monitor their attention span.

Discuss what they will find in the cinema before you get there – why it will be dark, and how many other people will be in the room.

Emphasise the advantages of seeing a film on a larger screen versus at home, and why the trip is a treat for you all to enjoy. You could point out the review in a magazine or watch the trailer together first.

Warn them that other people will be enjoying the film too so it’s important not to call out or run around. You could practise with a movie night at home first, having the curtains drawn, enjoying some popcorn and sitting up straight.

Action films with loud sound effects and horror should be avoided until they are teenagers.

When booking tickets:

Younger children tend to have better focus in the morning or just after lunch, so seek out early or daytime showings.

If your child is likely to become fidgety or need the bathroom, book seats near the aisle.

The typical cinema environment can be stressful for guests with autism, sensory difficulties or learning impairments. Many branches offer special autism-friendly screenings where house lights are kept on, the audio is lowered and there are no adverts or trailers first. Access to the screening room is granted early so guests have time to get used to their surroundings. Find details via your local cinema’s website or phone directly.

If you’re a parent to a newborn, look for baby-friendly showings such as Odeon’s Newbies, billed as ‘cinema made for new parents’, with low light and softer sounds for new arrivals. Everyone in the cinema is a parent or carer to a child aged under 2, so there’s no need to worry about disturbing others if your baby cries.

Little ones under two years old are usually admitted free with an adult. But if your toddler requires their own seat, you’ll be asked to buy a Child ticket, which are usually for those up to age 14.

Before you leave home:

Encouraging a child to dress up as their favourite character from the film can make the event feel even more special.

Let them choose a snack or drink to take in. They could also bring a blanket or toy for added comfort.

At the cinema:

Arrive in good time to use the toilets and find your seats. You can skip the trailers if this will help children concentrate for longer during the film.

Try to relax and enjoy the experience! Most other families won’t mind if kids call out or react to the film.

After your trip:

Psychologists agree films can be a good way to introduce your child to real-life situations. They recommend discussing the themes and plot of the film afterwards, answering any questions your child has and reliving their favourite moments.

One family-friendly film event sure to delight is Peppa’s Cinema Party in celebration of Peppa Pig’s 20th anniversary.

A now-iconic and much-loved children’s character, Peppa Pig has been entertaining little ones across the world since 2004. Along with her younger brother George, Mummy and Daddy Pig plus other friendly animal pals, she helps to inspire confidence as she experiences milestones such as her first day at school, first trip to the dentist, learning how to swim and going on holiday.

Inviting pre-schoolers to be endlessly curious, Peppa sees the world through little eyes and asks the questions that children are thinking. At each stage Peppa encourages kids to ‘jump through life and its muddy puddles’ with a boundless sense of enthusiasm, helping them to adopt a positive mindset to navigate any challenge, and acting as their best friend, supporter and life guide.

In cinemas from 9 February, join the sing and dance-along celebrations with child-friendly screenings of Peppa’s Cinema Party. Little ones will be enraptured by ten new episodes of Peppa Pig shown in one feature-length 65-minute film. Find showings at selected cinemas across the UK, including branches of Everyman, Vue, Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase and independents.

Among the never-before-seen stories is the vibrant three-part Wedding Party Special, featuring the voices of pop star Katy Perry (Ms Leopard) and actor Orlando Bloom (Mr Racoon), plus a party bus bonus episode.

There are five brand new songs and 11 interactive entertainment shorts where tots can watch Peppa Pig and her friends as they ‘break into’ the real world, bringing a whole new dimension to the much-loved series.

Peppa will encourage kids and families around the world to ‘jump into the cinema together’ with confidence, as the new experience brings their beloved characters to life in a whole new way.

And once you’ve enjoyed Peppa’s Cinema Party you can stream the five all-new tracks to dance and singalong at home, in the car or at their own party with Peppa’s Cinema Party: The Album. Available now on all major streaming platforms, the songs include:

Everybody Party

Wheels on the Party Bus

Bing Bong Stomp

Better with You

Let’s Dress Up

To find your nearest Peppa’s Cinema Party showing, visit the website.