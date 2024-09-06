Strictly's Ola Jordan suffers 'anxieties' as Ella gets ready for huge milestone

It's a feeling every parent can relate to. Ola and James Jordan have been experiencing a mix of anxiety and excitement ahead of their four-year-old daughter, Ella, starting school next week.

Not only that, but the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers are all gearing up for James to head out on tour.

James will kick off his tour shows this month, so an intense training regime lies ahead for the pro.

In her HELLO! column this week, Ola opens up about how she's been getting ready for Ella to start her new milestone.

The mother-of-one also shares how they've been marking the final few days of summer, including a fun-filled trip to a theme park.

Read on to hear about the Jordans' week…

New beginnings

It's all go, go, go! It's the last week before James goes on tour and he's doing rehearsals and Ella starts school on Monday. I feel a bit stressed and overwhelmed that James is leaving because I need to make sure he's alright and sorted before he starts his training because he's still like a big kid. I've got to look after him like I'm his mum and I've got two kids to get ready!

He's travelling to London really early and getting back really late so it's long hours every day. He's got a few days off here and there, but not many, and he's training at the weekends as well! The first show is at the end of October but he's away before that because he's got rehearsals in the theatre.

Ella starting school

I had to get Ella's uniform sorted because I made a mistake in getting her polo tops when it's meant to be shirts. One of the mums told me and then I felt so guilty, so I panicked and went to the shops. I was that parent trying to grab everything off the shelf!

I'm feeling mixed emotions. I'm really happy that she's going to school, she's so ready and bored at home. She needs friends, stimulation and to go and learn things. I'm really excited for her to have new friends, but at the same time I'm a bit gutted for myself, she's my little baby.

I keep telling her, 'Mummy's going to drop you off here at the gate, no crying and no tantrums because you're a big girl now,' and she said, 'Yes, mummy, I'm going to go to school.'

But I'm feeling anxious and I haven't slept for the last few days because it's up to me to make sure she's ready. James is feeling the same as me, mixed emotions, it's a very different experience for us. But it's an exciting time.

Ella's extracurricular activities

We went to gymnastics yesterday and it was Ella's first time in the higher class. She's not in the baby class now which means we don't go in with her anymore so I'm watching through the window with all the parents. It was the first time I was standing there watching her from outside, it was so loud and busy, and even Ella said 'Woah, Mummy, this is different.'

We'll have gymnastics on Tuesday, dancing on Wednesday, and then we're trying to get her swimming lessons. It's full on and it's all changed.

Last days of summer

We're sorting a lot of stuff out before Monday, but I think the weekend we're just going to take Ella out somewhere and spend a few like the two last days with her doing nice things.

We recently went to Peppa Pig World. We surprised Ella, but she's not very good with surprises! We said to her, "Mummy and Daddy are going to work and you've got to be a really good girl." And then we got there, she was so shocked and a bit emotional, and she didn't like her outfit. She said, 'Mummy I don't like the trousers I'm wearing,' I think she wanted to feel prepared so that she could play.

But we had so much fun that we went on Wednesday and then a few days later we decided to go again. It's great for Ella as there are a lot of rides for her age. If you go to Chessington or Thorpe Park, there's a height limit of one metre. We had a brilliant time.

We then went down to Whitstable Beach one day and had fish and chips. Ella then walked into the sea in her clothes, she really enjoyed it and said she wasn't cold! It was such a nice day out. Thank God I had a change of clothes for her.