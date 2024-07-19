Former Strictly Come Dancing professional stars Ola Jordan and James Jordan had an emotional moment this week when their four-year-old daughter, Ella, graduated from nursery.

Ola, who is a former champion on the BBC Ballroom and Latin show, opened up about the special day in her Ola & Ella column this week. She also reveals how both parents coped with the overwhelming emotion of their little one's milestone – something that all parents can relate to.

Elsewhere in the column, Ola shares details about Ella's exciting dance show, her "growing independence" and their summer plans.

© Ola Jordan Ella Jordan

The mother-of-one also candidly details the "arguments" she's been having with her daughter and why she's concerned about her daughter's health.

Read on to hear about the Jordans' week…

Ella graduates from nursery

It was Ella's graduation from her nursery this week before she goes to school in September and it was so sweet. She was so excited about graduation day. It was a bit of fun for the kids, and they were all singing and dancing on stage. It was really lovely.

Then we had food and drink afterwards, which was such a nice thing for the nursery to organise. They provided them with little graduation gowns and hats to wear too, and a scroll.

© Ola Jordan Ella graduates from nursery

Yesterday I picked Ella up as one of the other mums was picking her boy up, and she was crying as it was his last day because they were going on holiday. Then I started to cry! I was like, 'What am I doing?' So I reckon I'm going to be quite emotional on Friday. James said he's not going because he's going to be too emotional. He gets all upset. He's like one of the mums.

Ella's had her settling-in days at her new school and she's so excited – she even cried on one of the days because she didn't want to leave. She seems to like her new teacher and she has a couple of friends at her new school from her nursery.

© Ola Jordan The proud parents were emotional about the special day

Sometimes I worry that with the new building and new people, she might have a meltdown, but I'm hoping she'll be OK. James isn't going to be there at the start because he's doing the Strictly Legends tour, so I'll be doing the school runs.

After Ella's graduation, we took her for lunch at a nice restaurant, and she put a nice dress on. The sock saga continues though – she wore the socks that she wanted and not the socks I chose for her. She's really stubborn. She looks at me as if to say, 'You're not going to do anything about that.' It's hard. She knows that really annoys me.

© Ola Jordan James and Ola Jordan shared adorable photos from Ella's graduation

Ola and Ella argue

The other night I got really annoyed with Ella and we were arguing, so I said, 'That's it, I'm not sitting on your bed tonight while you fall asleep, you've pushed my buttons and I'm cross.' I did feel sorry for her, but I was adamant I wasn't going back to her room.

Then a thunderstorm started! She's going, 'Mummy, mummy, I'm scared,' and I had to go back in. So that backfired.

I just lay down away from her bed. She got up, came over to me and gave me a cuddle. She kissed me and said, 'Mummy, I love you'. Then she went back to bed. So she knew, bless her.

Ola often shares videos of their family View post on Instagram

Ella's growing independence

We've always taken Ella to a play place called Dinotropolis at Bluewater shopping centre, which she loves. It's a soft play and we always had to run around it with her when she was younger – it was exhausting.

Now she's older she runs off on her own and we can stand back and watch. We went there the other day and looked on while she ran around having fun. Honestly, it was so nice.

Now I'm watching all the parents running with the kids feeling sorry for them. My baby's growing up.

Ella's dance show

Ella does a weekly jazz dance class and last week she had her end-of-year show. It was so lovely. There were only about 10 children and they danced in pairs.

© Ola Jordan Ella had a dance performance this week

Ella was with one of her little friends and danced in front of all the other parents sitting there watching. I think it's quite a brave thing to do because it's not like the whole group was dancing together.

I have to make myself sit there and not get up and give her dance tips! I've got to say, I'm quite surprised she did it. It's her last dance class today and then they break for summer.

WATCH: Ella Jordan performs in her dance show

August plans

We're not planning to go on holiday this summer because James is training, and getting fit for this Legends Tour he's doing soon. He has to meet up with his dance partner and rehearse.

I guess we could find time to go away, but you know what it's like on holiday… you enjoy yourself and eat too much which isn't great for dance training so it's difficult.

I might go to Poland to take Ella to see my parents but we'll see. I'm hoping that the weather will be nice so we can do something here rather than going away.

© Ola Jordan Ola and James Jordan's daughter Ella on their recent trip to Poland

Health concerns for Ella

Last winter Ella really battled with her health but right now she's good. She does struggle with her ears though, to the point we've not been taking her swimming because she was saying her ears hurt.

I'm not looking forward to the winter and being on my own with her if she's unwell. I didn't really think about that, but it is what it is and James needs to work.

I hope she's not poorly this year. It's different when it's two of you and you've got that support. If we need to make a trip to the hospital at night, there's one person driving and the other one looking after Ella. Fingers crossed she'll be OK. She's a year older, and hopefully a bit stronger.