Strictly's Ola Jordan shares Ella's 'traumatic' health struggle that's kept them indoors

Ola and James Jordan have had a tough few weeks recently as their four-year-old daughter Ella has had chicken pox.

As many parents who have been through similar turbulence can imagine, it's been tricky for the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers to encourage their little one not to scratch, while also keeping her entertained at home during recovery.



Ola opens up in her latest Ola & Ella column about how she and her daughter coped with the "traumatic" ordeal and their plans for the remainder of the summer holidays.

James and Ola Jordan with their daughter, Ella

The former Strictly champion also divulges how she's getting organised for Ella to start school and the family of three's holiday plans for the autumn.

Read on to hear about the Jordans' week…

Ella's chicken pox

Ella's had chicken pox. I think she caught it from Dinotropolis in Bluewater because we haven't been mixing that much with anyone but it appeared after I took her there.



It was quite trauma traumatic for about three sleepless nights when she was so itchy. I was panicking because I didn't want her to scratch anything but she was quite good because I told her she'll get scars.

© Ola Jordan Ola and James' daughter, Ella, had the chicken pox recently

The first day, she woke up and had two spots on her face and two on her back. But then by the next day, she was covered. She looked in the mirror and she was screaming. She also had them in her mouth, she was saying, "Mummy it's sore!"

It's quite traumatic for kids because don't understand what it is. I had paracetamol and Piriton and all the different creams for her.

James went away to a golf event the same day she got the first two spots, so he missed the three sleepless night! He came home and said, "She's covered!"

We've both had it before when we were younger.

He said to his friend "She's not been that bad", and I replied, "You weren't here!" So that was quite funny.

© Ola Jordan Ola Jordan kept Ella entertained at home when she had chicken pox

She had loads in her hair actually and I haven't brushed it properly as I want them to come off naturally.

We have just been keeping her entertained at home, playing games all the time, playing with dolls and she loves [board game] 'Frustration'.

I'm so glad we didn't have anything booked because you can't fly anywhere with chicken pox as it's contagious. Everything has scabbed over and it's been two weeks now, so the worst is over.

James' tour rehearsals

James' rehearsals are going well. He's been playing golf with his partner and then doing training. I think he's really ready for the tour. Physically, he's lost a bit of weight and trimmed himself down a bit more. He's very good at watching his diet.

We haven't booked a holiday because of James' training, so I'm thinking of maybe taking Ella to see my mum and dad in Poland but I haven't booked it yet.

Ola Jordan and her daughter Ella

I might take her away for a change of scenery. Sometimes it's just nice to get away for a couple of days. I also want to book a holiday for us in October during the school holidays. We'll probably go back to Dubai.

It's a good time to go in October because it's nice and hot. And I feel like when James comes off the tour, it'd be nice for him to have a holiday.

For the remainder of the summer, I'm going to book a few things. I'd like to take Ella out somewhere like Thorpe Park or Legoland because we've been stuck at home for two weeks.

© Ola Jordan Ella is heading off to school soon

Getting ready for school

I've got all the uniforms for Ella starting school, including a little cardigan with the school logo. I've got a grey dress and a red dress for the summer, plus the socks, the tights, the tops. It's very cute.

I'm organised - I just need things like jackets for wintertime.

It's bittersweet! It's wonderful she's going to school. She's definitely ready. She does all her reading and writing, she's very switched on like that. And she's ready to make new friends, I'm excited for her.