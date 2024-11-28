Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joanna Gaines' daughter's grown-up appearance leaves fans amazed as she bakes with mom
Photo shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram April 2024 of her with Chip Gaines at The Masters

Joanna and Chip are parents to five kids

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Joanna Gaines' Thanksgiving is gearing up to be magical with her husband Chip and their five kids by their side. 

The Magnolia network star took to Instagram on the eve of the holiday and shared a snapshot of preparations. 

Her fans were left in awe as Joanna's video featured her rarely seen daughter, Ella, 18. 

WATCH: Joanna Gaines opens the doors to her kitchen in video featuring daughter

In the clip, the teen was busy clearing up after her mammoth baking session with her mom. 

She was placing jars of flour back on the shelves of the family's stunning kitchen at their home. 

Ella was busy in the kitchen
Ella was busy in the kitchen

The table was adorned with perfect Syrian donuts and Ella looked like her mom with her long hair worn in a low, loose braid. 

She was dressed casually in a grey t-shirt, and jeans. Ella has inherited her mom's passion for baking and has her keen eye for detail too. 

Fans marveled at how grown up she looked and commented: "Ella grew up right in front of our eyes," and remarked: "Ella, your daughter? Grown up so fast."

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Lobby Arrivals at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City.
They have five kids

They also said their treats looked "delicious," and wished the family a happy Thanksgiving. 

Her post comes at the tail end of an exciting year for Ella during which she's marked several big milestones. 

Chip Gaines sits beside his daughter Ella Gaines after she casts her first vote as an adult in a photo shared on Instagram
Chip proudly sat with Ella after she cast her first vote as an adult

The teen celebrated her 18th birthday on October 20 and is now the second adult among the Gaines children after the oldest of their five kids, 19-year-old Drake.

Her turning of age meant she could also vote. At the time, Chip, 49, expressed pride in seeing his daughter vote for the first time, sharing a photo with her "I Voted" sticker and gushing: "Proud papa… #FirstTimeVoter."

Photo shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram August 2024 of a family vacation to St. Lucia with her husband Chip Gaines and their five kids
They're a close knit family of seven

The teen launched a social media page of her own using her middle name, "Rose."

The private account was created back in 2018 but is finally in use by Ella, with both her parents following as well.

She and Chip also share kids Duke, 16, Emmie, 14, and Crew, six.

Still from a video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram June 22, 2024 of her son Crew's dinosaur-themed sixth birthday party
They're hands-on parents

In a matter of just four years, Ella and her two younger siblings will also be out of the home and in college.

"It's crazy, because I'm realizing in this new season of life, the next four years, all four of my older kids will all be in or out of college," she said during an appearance on NBC News. "

So we're in this new season where I'm really trying to embrace every moment and hang on."

