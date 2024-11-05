Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joanna and Chip Gaines' daughter Ella, 18, follows in older brother Drake's footsteps with public move
Joanna and Chip Gaines' daughter Ella, 18, follows in older brother Drake's footsteps with public move
TODAY -- Pictured: Chip and Joanna Gaines on Wednesday, May 29, 2024© Getty Images

Joanna and Chip Gaines' daughter Ella, 18, follows in older brother Drake's footsteps with public move

The Magnolia Network founders and former Fixer Upper hosts also share younger kids Duke, Emmie and Crew

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Joanna Gaines is marking a big year of milestones for her oldest daughter with husband Chip Gaines, Ella Rose Gaines, who is coming into her own as an adult.

The teen celebrated her 18th birthday on October 20, the second adult among the Gaines children after the oldest of their five kids, 19-year-old Drake, who is a sophomore at Baylor University.

Last week, Chip, 49, also expressed pride in seeing his daughter vote for the first time, sharing a photo with her "I Voted" sticker and gushing: "Proud papa… #FirstTimeVoter."

Now, Ella is following in her older brother's footsteps by hitting a new milestone — her very first social media account. The teen has a new Instagram page that also employs her middle name, "Rose."

The private account was created back in 2018 but is now finally in use by Ella, with both her parents following as well. She and Drake are the only ones among the siblings to have their own social media pages.

The arrival on Instagram is actually one that Joanna, 46, has spoken about before, sharing her one rule for social media in the house (she and Chip also share kids Duke, 16, Emmie, 14, and Crew, six).

Chip Gaines sits beside his daughter Ella Gaines after she casts her first vote as an adult in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
18-year-old Ella cast her first vote for the Presidential election

"Our house rule is you get social media the summer before you go to college… so 18," she said during an appearance on Today earlier this year. Chip added: "But it's a challenge."

MORE: Joanna Gaines reveals major transformation as daughter Ella marks major occasion

"You can tell these kids want it before that. It's not like it's this agreed place to where we've all decided roughly 18 and they're like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I didn't want it to begin with,'" saying: "They wanted it at 12, 13, 14."

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Lobby Arrivals at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City.© Getty Images
Joanna and Chip usually aim to keep their older children out of the spotlight

Joanna explained that while her four younger kids have been "kind of quiet" in recent months about joining social media, she added: "I think they just know the heart behind it, which is hard, I think because all their other friends have it."

MORE: Joanna Gaines admits to huge transformation in personal life during honest chat with husband Chip

She was proud of the many other perks her kids had, however, that many others didn't. "I feel like for us it's kind of one of those things where we can say, 'You have these other things that are really great. Our life is a little different and we care about this specific thing.'"

Designers Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City.© Getty Images
"It's crazy, because I'm realizing in this new season of life, the next four years, all four of my older kids will all be in or out of college."

During another appearance on the NBC News morning show last month, Joanna spoke about the bittersweet thought that in a matter of just four years, Ella and her two younger siblings, Duke and Emmie, will also be out of the home and in college.

MORE: Joanna Gaines' oldest son Drake, 19, shares look at life away at college

"It's crazy, because I'm realizing in this new season of life, the next four years, all four of my older kids will all be in or out of college. So we're in this new season where I'm really trying to embrace every moment and hang on," she shared.

Still from a video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram September 2024 featuring her son Crew, in honor of announcing her next children's book inspired by him© Instagram
Crew is the only one of the five Gaines kids to make appearances on social media often

"But that first one was hard," the former Fixer Upper host continued. "My second one, Ella, she's graduating, this is her senior year. I can't even…I just look at her and I wanna cry. Because I see her as this little girl, I'm like, 'How are you already 18 years old?'"

