Joanna and Chip Gaines' daughter Ella, 18, follows in older brother Drake's footsteps with public move

Joanna Gaines is marking a big year of milestones for her oldest daughter with husband Chip Gaines, Ella Rose Gaines, who is coming into her own as an adult.

The teen celebrated her 18th birthday on October 20, the second adult among the Gaines children after the oldest of their five kids, 19-year-old Drake, who is a sophomore at Baylor University.

Last week, Chip, 49, also expressed pride in seeing his daughter vote for the first time, sharing a photo with her "I Voted" sticker and gushing: "Proud papa… #FirstTimeVoter."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Chip and Joanna Gaines' 5 kids

Now, Ella is following in her older brother's footsteps by hitting a new milestone — her very first social media account. The teen has a new Instagram page that also employs her middle name, "Rose."

The private account was created back in 2018 but is now finally in use by Ella, with both her parents following as well. She and Drake are the only ones among the siblings to have their own social media pages.

The arrival on Instagram is actually one that Joanna, 46, has spoken about before, sharing her one rule for social media in the house (she and Chip also share kids Duke, 16, Emmie, 14, and Crew, six).

© Instagram 18-year-old Ella cast her first vote for the Presidential election

"Our house rule is you get social media the summer before you go to college… so 18," she said during an appearance on Today earlier this year. Chip added: "But it's a challenge."

MORE: Joanna Gaines reveals major transformation as daughter Ella marks major occasion

"You can tell these kids want it before that. It's not like it's this agreed place to where we've all decided roughly 18 and they're like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I didn't want it to begin with,'" saying: "They wanted it at 12, 13, 14."

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip usually aim to keep their older children out of the spotlight

Joanna explained that while her four younger kids have been "kind of quiet" in recent months about joining social media, she added: "I think they just know the heart behind it, which is hard, I think because all their other friends have it."

MORE: Joanna Gaines admits to huge transformation in personal life during honest chat with husband Chip

She was proud of the many other perks her kids had, however, that many others didn't. "I feel like for us it's kind of one of those things where we can say, 'You have these other things that are really great. Our life is a little different and we care about this specific thing.'"

© Getty Images "It's crazy, because I'm realizing in this new season of life, the next four years, all four of my older kids will all be in or out of college."

During another appearance on the NBC News morning show last month, Joanna spoke about the bittersweet thought that in a matter of just four years, Ella and her two younger siblings, Duke and Emmie, will also be out of the home and in college.

MORE: Joanna Gaines' oldest son Drake, 19, shares look at life away at college

"It's crazy, because I'm realizing in this new season of life, the next four years, all four of my older kids will all be in or out of college. So we're in this new season where I'm really trying to embrace every moment and hang on," she shared.

© Instagram Crew is the only one of the five Gaines kids to make appearances on social media often

"But that first one was hard," the former Fixer Upper host continued. "My second one, Ella, she's graduating, this is her senior year. I can't even…I just look at her and I wanna cry. Because I see her as this little girl, I'm like, 'How are you already 18 years old?'"