Joanna Gaines raises serious concerns with photo of son
Joanna Gaines on Today Show Thursday July 15, 2021 © NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Fixer Upper alum is a mom to five children with husband Chip

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Joanna Gaines is a hands-on mom who is regularly praised for her parenting skills, but over the weekend, the Magnolia Network star received some concerned comments from fans.

The mom-of-five took to Instagram with a snapshot of herself cooking up a storm from inside the family home she shares with her husband Chip and their kids. 

In the image, she had her back to the camera as she stirred the pots on the stove. 

Alongside her was her youngest son, Crew, who often helps his mom with her creations. 

However, he wasn't watching over Joanna from the ground but instead chose to stand on the countertop and peer down at what she was making from above. 

Joanna Gaines' son watched over her while she cooked standing on the worktop© Instagram
Joanna Gaines' son watched over her while she cooked

The little boy had his hands folded behind his back and appeared engrossed as Joanna cooked seafood in a big, pot of water. 

Fans immediately began commenting and voiced their worry over Crew's behavior. 

They feared for him as he wore socks on a slippery, marble countertop while overseeing a "boiling" pan of water. 

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines attend the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Lobby Arrivals at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City.© Getty Images
Joanna and Chip are raising five children

The situation was branded "dangerous" by many, while others defended Joanna and said she was including her son and should be allowed to make her own rules in her own home. 

Joanna is reveling in the time she has with her youngest child as her kids are growing up fast. 

Still from a video shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram September 2024 featuring her son Crew, in honor of announcing her next children's book inspired by him© Instagram
Crew is their youngest child

So-much-so, that her oldest four, Drake, 20, Ella, 18, Duke, 16, and Emmie, 15 are already behind the wheel of a car. 

Speaking with People about her kids' latest milestone, she joked: "I stalk them on the app Life360!" and noted that the popular tracking app "tells you how fast they're going."

It's hard watching them mature and leave the nest, but Joanna added: "They're just turning into these wonderful human beings," and gushed: "My favorite thing is seeing them hanging out in a restaurant together as friends. Because when they were younger I was always monitoring their fights, and now they’re dear friends, which is so cool."

Photo shared by Joanna Gaines on Instagram in honor of Father's Day 2024 of her husband Chip Gaines with their three sons© Instagram
Chip with his sons

Acknowledging the fact that she is only about three years away from all but one of the kids being moved out of the house for college, she further shared: "Knowing that [the older kids] will be gone in the next few years, I've made a conscious decision to create micro-moments, to feel in the now with our family, just be really more intentional with our time together."

