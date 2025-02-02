Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joanna Gaines shares glimpse of her youngest son, 6, like never before in 40-acre family farm
Subscribe
Joanna Gaines shares glimpse of her youngest son, 6, like never before in 40-acre family farm
Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper on Magnolia and Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper on Magnolia attend the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 arrivals on the red carpet at MSG Studios on May 18, 2022 in New York City.© Getty Images

Joanna Gaines shares glimpse of her youngest son, 6, like never before in 40-acre family farm

The former Fixer Upper host and Magnolia founder shares five kids with her husband Chip Gaines

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Joanna Gaines is celebrating the release of her new children's book, The World Needs the Wonder You See, based on conversations with her youngest son.

The 46-year-old lifestyle personality and Magnolia Network co-founder based her new book on the perspective of her son Crew, six, shared with husband Chip Gaines.

In a new social media post, she's sharing another update of life with Crew as fans have rarely ever seen before, take a look in the video below…

WATCH: Joanna Gaines' son Crew's voice shines in heartfelt home video

While Joanna has often shared videos of her youngest tending to their expansive family farm's crop and animals, and playing around at home, she has rarely ever shared their voices.

Crew's adorable voice asking his mom about Mr. Octopus' resumé quickly tugged on fans' heartstrings, leading to responses like: "How adorable! I needed this so much! His paperwork!" and: "Who needs store-bought toys? This is awesome, Crew!" as well as: "I love this so much. That made my day. Thank you for sharing Crew."

Joanna and Chip, 50, also share sons Drake, 19, and Duke, 16, plus daughters Ella, 18, and Emmie Kay, 15. Drake is currently a student at Baylor University, and will soon reunite with all her kids for the family's annual Valentine's Day tradition.

Joanna and Chip Gaines' son Crew constructs a tower using dominoes in a video shared from their family home© Instagram
Crew's self-constructed toy quickly won fans over

The former Fixer Upper host shared a blog post concerning her decision to write The World Needs the Wonder You See and her journey with Crew leading up to its January 28 release.

MORE: Joanna Gaines reveals change to 40-acre Texas farm home with husband Chip and five kids

"It's amazing to me how Crew's whole life perspective is so entirely without pretense — all kids seem to be built this way," she tenderly penned. "With Crew, he admires not just the flowers when we take a walk through the garden, but the dirt and soil they grow from." 

Joanna Gaines holds a copy of her new book, "The World Needs the Wonder You See," in her home library, shared on Instagram© Instagram
"The World Needs the Wonder You See" was released on January 28

"When my mind is quick to speed ahead, Crew pulls me back in, helping me see how even the tiniest wonders can be worthy of our time. His natural curiosity can draw out my own, and whenever I sense that old tendency to give into hurry, he is there to remind me of the small joys that can only be noticed in pause."

MORE: Joanna Gaines makes heartbreaking admission as teen daughter prepares for milestone moment

"This book is my love letter to him," Joanna proudly gushed. "A thank you for all the times he has walked me back to the richer side of life. It's a love letter to every kid who believes there are always miracles to catch, and always surprises hiding in plain sight." 

Crew looked adorable in the snap© Instagram
"When my mind is quick to speed ahead, Crew pulls me back in, helping me see how even the tiniest wonders can be worthy of our time."

"And I wrote it with all the hope in the world that they may never stop chasing both with a heart full of abandon. But I also wrote it for me, and for all of the moms and dads and caregivers who might need a reminder that wonder awaits them too."

MORE: Joanna Gaines in disbelief over 'lovely' daughter Emmie and shares never-before-seen photos

Chip and Joanna Gaines attend PaleyFest NY at the Paley Center for Media in New York City on October 21© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media
Joanna and Chip also share daughters Ella and Emmie Kay, plus sons Drake and Duke

"I believe that we, too, can be wonder chasers. That we, too, are born explorers. And that it's never too late. We have not missed our chance to seek wonder and share it with each other. I hope this book is a reminder for us all to never give up our curious spirit or outgrow our sense of imagination."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More