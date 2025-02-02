Joanna Gaines shares glimpse of her youngest son, 6, like never before in 40-acre family farm

Joanna Gaines is celebrating the release of her new children's book, The World Needs the Wonder You See, based on conversations with her youngest son.

The 46-year-old lifestyle personality and Magnolia Network co-founder based her new book on the perspective of her son Crew, six, shared with husband Chip Gaines.

In a new social media post, she's sharing another update of life with Crew as fans have rarely ever seen before, take a look in the video below…

WATCH: Joanna Gaines' son Crew's voice shines in heartfelt home video

While Joanna has often shared videos of her youngest tending to their expansive family farm's crop and animals, and playing around at home, she has rarely ever shared their voices.

Crew's adorable voice asking his mom about Mr. Octopus' resumé quickly tugged on fans' heartstrings, leading to responses like: "How adorable! I needed this so much! His paperwork!" and: "Who needs store-bought toys? This is awesome, Crew!" as well as: "I love this so much. That made my day. Thank you for sharing Crew."

Joanna and Chip, 50, also share sons Drake, 19, and Duke, 16, plus daughters Ella, 18, and Emmie Kay, 15. Drake is currently a student at Baylor University, and will soon reunite with all her kids for the family's annual Valentine's Day tradition.

© Instagram Crew's self-constructed toy quickly won fans over

The former Fixer Upper host shared a blog post concerning her decision to write The World Needs the Wonder You See and her journey with Crew leading up to its January 28 release.

MORE: Joanna Gaines reveals change to 40-acre Texas farm home with husband Chip and five kids

"It's amazing to me how Crew's whole life perspective is so entirely without pretense — all kids seem to be built this way," she tenderly penned. "With Crew, he admires not just the flowers when we take a walk through the garden, but the dirt and soil they grow from."

© Instagram "The World Needs the Wonder You See" was released on January 28

"When my mind is quick to speed ahead, Crew pulls me back in, helping me see how even the tiniest wonders can be worthy of our time. His natural curiosity can draw out my own, and whenever I sense that old tendency to give into hurry, he is there to remind me of the small joys that can only be noticed in pause."

MORE: Joanna Gaines makes heartbreaking admission as teen daughter prepares for milestone moment

"This book is my love letter to him," Joanna proudly gushed. "A thank you for all the times he has walked me back to the richer side of life. It's a love letter to every kid who believes there are always miracles to catch, and always surprises hiding in plain sight."

© Instagram "When my mind is quick to speed ahead, Crew pulls me back in, helping me see how even the tiniest wonders can be worthy of our time."

"And I wrote it with all the hope in the world that they may never stop chasing both with a heart full of abandon. But I also wrote it for me, and for all of the moms and dads and caregivers who might need a reminder that wonder awaits them too."

MORE: Joanna Gaines in disbelief over 'lovely' daughter Emmie and shares never-before-seen photos

© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media Joanna and Chip also share daughters Ella and Emmie Kay, plus sons Drake and Duke

"I believe that we, too, can be wonder chasers. That we, too, are born explorers. And that it's never too late. We have not missed our chance to seek wonder and share it with each other. I hope this book is a reminder for us all to never give up our curious spirit or outgrow our sense of imagination."